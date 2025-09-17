Filecoin partners with Akave to launch S3 storage layer

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 01:39
RealLink
REAL$0.06409+1.39%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04905+13.27%
GET
GET$0.008212-1.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017232-2.26%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12577-2.54%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5283+1.42%

Filecoin and Akave Cloud have introduced an S3-compatible object storage service designed to ease enterprise and DePIN adoption of blockchain-based storage.

According to a Filecoin blog post published on Tuesday, the launch addresses a long-standing barrier for institutions: the cost and complexity of migrating from centralized cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services or Google Cloud.

By offering compatibility with S3 application APIs, Akave Cloud allows organizations to integrate decentralized storage without overhauling existing systems.

The platform combines Filecoin’s Proof-of-Replication, which verifies that archives are correctly stored, with Proof of Data Possession, a new mechanism that proves hot data is immediately accessible.

This dual-layer model supports both archival and “warm” data use cases, enabling regulated backups as well as real-time applications such as AI training and analytics pipelines. All storage actions are immutably recorded onchain, providing auditability for compliance.

For DePIN projects and enterprises, Akave said that the four drivers of migration are lower storage costs, plug-and-play compatibility with cloud tools, onchain audit trails, and jurisdictional data sovereignty. The system employs encrypted, erasure-coded storage with redundancy designed to reach “11 nines” of durability.

The development comes as decentralized storage networks seek to differentiate from centralized hyperscalers by emphasizing cryptographic guarantees and regulatory alignment. While Filecoin has long been positioned as a decentralized storage marketplace, Akave’s drop-in S3 interface marks a strategic step to broaden institutional adoption.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/filecoin-akave-s3-storage

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.138+1.17%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002645+2.67%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004665+0.06%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.99+0.44%
Major
MAJOR$0.16162+0.89%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:01
Share
Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana price prediction has assessed momentum after $198M in inflows and FORD’s $1.58B purchase, plus Pantera’s $1.1B stake. Price has traded in a rising channel, testing $270–$300; RSI mid-60s, MACD positive. Base case has remained $500–$600 for 2025; $1,000 has looked unlikely.
Solana
SOL$238.45+1.73%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 02:44
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Eric Trump Announces American Bitcoin Launch, Lauds BTC As 'Modern-Day Gold'

Santander’s Openbank launches crypto trading in Germany, eyes Spain