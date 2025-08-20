Filecoin’s Role in Decentralized AI and Data Sovereignty | Marta Belcher

2025/08/20 01:21
In this episode, we’re joined by Marta Belcher, President and Chair of the Filecoin Foundation, to dive deep into the transformative potential of decentralized storage and its role in shaping the future of technology. Marta shares her insights on how Filecoin is enabling decentralized AI, preserving humanity’s most important data, and creating alternatives to big tech.

Episode Description

In this episode, we’re joined by Marta Belcher, President and Chair of the Filecoin Foundation, to dive deep into the transformative potential of decentralized storage and its role in shaping the future of technology. Marta shares her insights on how Filecoin is enabling decentralized AI, preserving humanity’s most important data, and creating alternatives to big tech.

We explore the incentives and economics behind Filecoin, its critical use cases in journalism and human rights, and how it’s helping to build censorship-resistant systems. Marta also discusses the challenges and opportunities of governance in decentralized systems, the evolving regulatory landscape for crypto in the U.S., and the pivotal role of the market structure bill.

Chapters
00:00 The Decentralized AI Revolution
00:28 Filecoin’s Role in Decentralized AI
01:29 What is Filecoin?
02:14 The Importance of Decentralized Storage
03:29 Incentives and Economics of Filecoin
06:10 Filecoin for Journalism and Human Rights
08:25 Decentralized AI and Filecoin’s Infrastructure
13:10 Governance in Decentralized Systems
22:13 Regulation and Crypto’s Future in the US
29:02 Filecoin’s Growth and Use Cases
37:05 Filecoin’s Long-Term Vision

Source: https://thedefiant.io/podcasts-and-videos/podcast/filecoin-s-role-in-decentralized-ai-and-data-sovereignty-or-marta-belcher

