Key Takeaways The SEC may conclude reviewing the final round of filings for spot crypto ETFs this week. New SEC listing rules approved in September enable faster launches of ETFs that directly hold crypto assets beyond just Bitcoin. The final wave of filings for spot crypto ETFs may wrap up this week as the SEC continues reviewing applications for assets including XRP and Solana, according to analysts. The Securities and Exchange Commission approved new listing rules in mid-September to facilitate spot crypto ETF launches and accelerate the review process. These rules pave the way for exchange-traded funds that directly hold digital assets beyond Bitcoin. XRP has seen growing institutional adoption through partnerships like Ripple's collaboration with DBS and Franklin Templeton for tokenized money market fund trading announced in September. Solana's blockchain platform, known for high-speed transactions, is also positioned for potential ETF inclusion. The current filing wave represents a progression from futures-based products to direct spot holdings. Previous Bitcoin spot ETF approvals established a framework that has enabled broader market access for crypto assets through traditional investment vehicles. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/final-filings-spot-crypto-etf-wave/

Final wave of filings for spot crypto ETFs could conclude this week

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 20:54
Key Takeaways

  • The SEC may conclude reviewing the final round of filings for spot crypto ETFs this week.
  • New SEC listing rules approved in September enable faster launches of ETFs that directly hold crypto assets beyond just Bitcoin.

The final wave of filings for spot crypto ETFs may wrap up this week as the SEC continues reviewing applications for assets including XRP and Solana, according to analysts.

The Securities and Exchange Commission approved new listing rules in mid-September to facilitate spot crypto ETF launches and accelerate the review process. These rules pave the way for exchange-traded funds that directly hold digital assets beyond Bitcoin.

XRP has seen growing institutional adoption through partnerships like Ripple’s collaboration with DBS and Franklin Templeton for tokenized money market fund trading announced in September. Solana’s blockchain platform, known for high-speed transactions, is also positioned for potential ETF inclusion.

The current filing wave represents a progression from futures-based products to direct spot holdings. Previous Bitcoin spot ETF approvals established a framework that has enabled broader market access for crypto assets through traditional investment vehicles.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/final-filings-spot-crypto-etf-wave/

