Finance guru Raoul Pal explains how to invest $1,000 and ‘don’t care about anything’

Renowned macro investor Raoul Pal has outlined a strategy for anyone looking to invest $1,000 without constantly worrying about market fluctuations.

Pal recommended allocating 70% of the portfolio to the Nasdaq 100 through a low-cost ETF, which provides exposure to leading U.S. technology and growth companies, he shared the approach during an appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast published on September 15.

The remaining 30%, according to Pal, should be directed into cryptocurrencies to provide diversification and higher upside potential. In his view, this simple mix allows investors to put their money to work while minimizing the need for day-to-day management.

For those with lower risk tolerance, Pal suggested adjusting the allocation by increasing cash holdings or shifting part of the investment into more stable assets such as gold.

However, he emphasized that all major asset classes, from equities to crypto and even gold, tend to move in response to the same macroeconomic forces, particularly currency debasement.

Ideal investment strategy

At the same time, the Real Vision CEO cautioned that higher-volatility investments naturally bring larger drawdowns, as markets often rise and fall together.

Rather than fearing these downturns, he highlighted the opportunity they present, buying more assets at lower prices can accelerate long-term compounding and ultimately build wealth.

While Pal has recommended a 30% allocation to digital assets, he has also identified several cryptocurrencies worth watching as he expects them to rally.

As reported by Finbold in late August, Pal noted that the digital asset market is on the verge of a major breakout, describing the current setup as a “crypto waiting room.”

To this end, he pointed out that altcoins are lining up for what could become a “pure” altcoin season, with Solana, Sui, Dogecoin, and XRP still in the waiting phase before entering full cycle mode.

Featured image via Shutterstock