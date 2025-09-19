FinanceWire Expands Reach with TipRanks Partnership, Targets NASDAQ & NYSE Issuers

FinanceWire, the finance-focused press release distribution platform from MediaFuse, has announced a strategic partnership with TipRanks, a leading investment research platform. It is a move the companies say will change how financial news reaches investors.

The collaboration lets public companies and financial firms place press releases directly onto stock symbol pages and other investor-facing locations through TipRanks’ native syndication. That means news will appear where investors are already researching tickers and making decisions, rather than being buried in generic press release feeds.

“This partnership reflects where the industry is headed,” said Nadav Dakner, founder and CEO of MediaFuse and FinanceWire. “Companies want visibility that reaches real investors — not vanity distribution buried in press release feeds. With TipRanks, we’re helping define a new category of press release distribution: targeted, guaranteed, and embedded inside the investor experience.”

Aiming for Investor-first Visibility

FinanceWire positions itself as a next-generation financial newswire that moves beyond legacy distribution models. Instead of relying on secondary feeds or passive archives, FinanceWire promises guaranteed placements and native integrations on high-impact, investor-facing properties, locations where market-moving information is more likely to be seen and acted upon.

The partnership with TipRanks is already in use by companies listed on NASDAQ, NYSE, and other global exchanges. Through TipRanks’ native syndication, press releases can be embedded on ticker-specific pages and other high-visibility spots that investors check when doing research.

“FinanceWire is helping reshape how financial news reaches the market,” said Uri Gruenbaum, CEO of TipRanks. “We’re proud to support their mission to deliver verified information to investors more effectively, and to enhance visibility for public companies in a targeted, credible way.”

According to FinanceWire, guaranteed placements and native integrations will extend to a broad set of financial outlets and platforms, including TipRanks, TheStreet, Benzinga, Yahoo Finance, ETF.com, MarketWatch, ADVFN, Business Insider, Investing.com, FXEmpire, GuruFocus, StockTwits, TradingView, and ShareCast.

By focusing on placement “at the exact point where investors conduct research,” the two firms argue that the approach reduces noise and increases the chance that important corporate announcements get noticed by actual market participants.

Why Does it Matter?

For public companies and fintechs, distribution that is targeted and embedded offers clearer ROI: press releases no longer have to compete for attention in sprawling wire feeds and can instead reach investors in context, on ticker pages, homepage highlights, and other areas designed for market news. For investors, the change promises faster access to verified company information within the tools they already use to make decisions.

FinanceWire is part of MediaFuse LTD and describes itself as a modern newswire built specifically for public companies, fintechs, and financial firms. The platform emphasizes guaranteed homepage placements and native integrations across leading financial media outlets to help organizations reach investors with greater impact.

TipRanks provides investors with institutional-grade data and tools, combining AI-powered analytics and alternative datasets to help millions of individual and institutional users make more informed investment decisions.