FinanceWire Partners with TipRanks to Bring Press Releases Directly to Investor Platforms

FinanceWire and TipRanks are changing how listed companies reach investors, embedding press releases directly into platforms where trading and research decisions occur.

The approach gives both retail and institutional investors faster access to verified company updates, potentially influencing market sentiment in real time.

FinanceWire, one of MediaFuse’s developed press release distribution platforms, has entered into a partnership with TipRanks, a leading investment research provider. The aim of this collaboration is to change how financial news is delivered to investors by embedding company press releases directly into the platforms where trading decisions are made.

Through TipRanks’ native syndication, it is now possible for public companies and financial firms to place their announcements directly on stock symbol pages viewed by active investors. The integration has already been adopted by companies listed on NASDAQ, NYSE, and other major exchanges.

Unlike before, when companies relied on wide but passive distribution, FinanceWire’s approach can guarantee that market-moving updates appear on investor-facing platforms at the point of research.

The distribution network includes some of the most recognized financial outlets such as Yahoo Finance, MarketWatch, Business Insider, Investing.com, TheStreet, TradingView, and Benzinga. This ensures that press releases are not just archived but highlighted across homepages, ticker pages, and investor feeds.

FinanceWire, through MediaFuse CEO and Founder Nadav, describes the model as a “new category” of press release distribution, targeted placements that combine visibility with credibility. The platform has already been used to distribute announcements for multiple companies across global exchanges, underscoring its adoption within the investor relations ecosystem. Nadav said:

FinanceWire operates as part of a group of industry-specific newswire services. Its focus is on financial firms, fintechs, and listed companies seeking direct access to investor audiences.

TipRanks, which serves millions of retail investors with institutional-grade research and analytics, sees the partnership as a natural extension of its mission to simplify access to financial data. By embedding official press releases into research workflows, the platform aims to provide both transparency and immediacy for decision-makers.

