The post FinanceWire partners with TipRanks to expand financial news distribution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FinanceWire, the financial press release distribution platform owned by MediaFuse, has partnered with investment research provider TipRanks to bring company announcements directly onto investor-facing platforms, as per the information shared with Finbold on September 19. The integration allows public companies and financial firms to place press releases on stock symbol pages within TipRanks, a platform widely used by individual investors and institutions. The service is already being utilized by firms listed on major exchanges including NASDAQ and NYSE. "This partnership reflects where the industry is headed," said Nadav Dakner, founder and CEO of MediaFuse and FinanceWire. "Companies want visibility that reaches real investors — not vanity distribution buried in press release feeds. With TipRanks, we're helping define a new category of press release distribution: targeted, guaranteed, and embedded inside the investor experience." Uri Gruenbaum, CEO of TipRanks, added: "FinanceWire is helping reshape how financial news reaches the market. We're proud to support their mission to deliver verified information to investors more effectively, and to enhance visibility for public companies in a targeted, credible way." Expanding visibility According to FinanceWire, its model is designed to differ from traditional wire services by securing placements in high-visibility sections of investor-focused outlets, including TipRanks, Yahoo Finance, MarketWatch, Business Insider, Investing.com, Benzinga, TheStreet, and TradingView. Rather than being archived in secondary feeds, company announcements appear directly on platforms where investors monitor markets and research stocks. The platform has already been used by multiple companies across global exchanges to distribute press releases within these channels. Featured image via Shutterstock. Source: https://finbold.com/financewire-partners-with-tipranks-to-expand-financial-news-distribution/