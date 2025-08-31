Financial Times: Cryptocurrency boom drives luxury tourism market boom, with young entrepreneurs becoming the main consumers

By: PANews
2025/08/31 13:49
NEAR
NEAR$2.442-0.52%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0594-2.66%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.388-0.08%
Boom
BOOM$0.01083-10.64%
Wink
LIKE$0.012075-1.06%

PANews reported on August 31st that, according to the Financial Times, as Bitcoin prices soared, wealthy young entrepreneurs sparked a global luxury tourism boom, with a growing number of private jet and ultra-luxury cruise operators beginning to accept cryptocurrency payments. According to McKinsey analysis, people aged 30 to 40 will spend $28 billion on luxury travel in 2023, a figure projected to reach $54 billion by 2028.

Flexjet Chairman Kenn Ricci said "huge" demand from young, wealthy customers prompted Flexjet's FXAIR subsidiary to accept cryptocurrency payments. FXAIR offers flights from Farnborough Airport near London to New York City for around $80,000. Ricci said Flexjet has seen a "significant" increase in bookings in recent months from "young entrepreneurs in the bitcoin space who are flying further and want bigger aircraft. We save them time, which is the most precious luxury."

Luxury cruise company Virgin Voyages now offers $120,000 annual passes for purchase with cryptocurrency. Meanwhile, SeaDream Yacht Club, which operates two ultra-luxury yachts with a near-50:50 crew-to-passenger ratio, began accepting Bitcoin shortly after Trump began his second term. Boutique hotel groups including Kessler Collection Hotels in the US and Pavilions Hotels & Resorts in Hong Kong also accept tokens like Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Top Altcoins to Buy Under $1 — MAGACOIN FINANCE, PEPE and Cardano Make Whale Accumulation List

Top Altcoins to Buy Under $1 — MAGACOIN FINANCE, PEPE and Cardano Make Whale Accumulation List

Whale investors are increasingly turning their attention to sub-$1 altcoins, stacking positions in tokens that combine affordability with strong narratives. The latest accumulation wave has seen MAGACOIN FINANCE, PEPE, and Cardano dominate buy lists, each offering distinct catalysts for growth heading into 2025. With demand accelerating, analysts say these assets could be poised for breakout […] Continue Reading: Top Altcoins to Buy Under $1 — MAGACOIN FINANCE, PEPE and Cardano Make Whale Accumulation List
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000994-0.50%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/31 13:00
Share
Crypto’s 4-Year Cycle is Dead, ‘Final’ Altcoin Run Starts Now

Crypto’s 4-Year Cycle is Dead, ‘Final’ Altcoin Run Starts Now

The post Crypto’s 4-Year Cycle is Dead, ‘Final’ Altcoin Run Starts Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Top analyst argues the traditional 4-year crypto cycle is now dead, replaced by an ETF-driven market ETH breaking its 20-day EMA is the key technical signal that the altcoin bear market has ended The analyst calls this the “final easy cycle” for massive gains before a major market depression After the longest bear market in history, a top analyst is calling the turn for altcoins.  The 4-Year Crypto Cycle is Dead, and the “Final Easy” Altcoin Run is Starting Now According to Michaël van de Poppe, the old 4-year crypto cycle is dead, and a new set of signals, led by a key Ethereum breakout and imminent rate cuts, are pointing to the start of the “final easy cycle” for massive altcoin gains.  When are #Altcoins going to run? We can’t deny. The markets are still terrible as we’re still in the longest bear market in history for #Altcoins. My #Altcoin portfolio is down more than 50%. That’s not great. People lose faith. What can we expect and when does it turn?… pic.twitter.com/nU7G54DAxi — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) August 30, 2025 Forget the 4-Year Cycle. Here’s What Matters Now The analyst’s core thesis is that the crypto market has fundamentally changed. He argues that traders who are still building their strategy based on a fixed, 4-year timeline are setting themselves up for a “massive misjudgement.” Why is the old cycle broken? Bitcoin is now a mature, institutional asset. The launch of spot ETFs means its price is now driven by real-time capital flows and macroeconomic conditions, not a pre-programmed halving schedule.  Related: BTC May Surge to $148K After 2024’s Bitcoin Halving: New Analysis The fact that BTC hit a new all-time high before the halving is his primary evidence that the old playbook is obsolete. The #1 Signal That…
Threshold
T$0.01634+0.80%
RealLink
REAL$0.05742+0.91%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,739.58+0.29%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 13:51
Share
MAGACOIN FINANCE Attracts Whales in the Post-Bitcoin Halving Accumulation Phase

MAGACOIN FINANCE Attracts Whales in the Post-Bitcoin Halving Accumulation Phase

Bitcoin’s latest halving has shifted the narrative toward quiet whale accumulation—even as institutional investors rotate into altcoins. MAGACOIN Finance is gaining a following as a secure and legitimate altcoin offering significant upside potential under $0.0005. Whale Accumulation Grows After the Halving Since Bitcoin’s 2024 halving, whales have stepped back into a steady accumulation phase. On-chain […] Continue Reading: MAGACOIN FINANCE Attracts Whales in the Post-Bitcoin Halving Accumulation Phase
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006996+23.25%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/31 13:30
Share

Trending News

More

Top Altcoins to Buy Under $1 — MAGACOIN FINANCE, PEPE and Cardano Make Whale Accumulation List

Crypto’s 4-Year Cycle is Dead, ‘Final’ Altcoin Run Starts Now

MAGACOIN FINANCE Attracts Whales in the Post-Bitcoin Halving Accumulation Phase

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6285.18.

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year