The post Finbold.com Acquired by Dubai's Leading Media House appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON — September 16, 2025 — Finbold.com, a fast-growing global finance and crypto news outlet, today announced it has entered into an acquisition agreement with Dubai's leading media company. The publication was previously owned and developed by Finodes Ltd. The deal marks a new chapter in Finbold's evolution since its founding in 2019, opening the door to broader global visibility and stronger positioning within the financial media landscape. The acquisition, completed for an undisclosed amount, provides Finbold with access to the buyer's extensive regional and international resources, enabling the platform not only to expand its reach in financial journalism but also to scale its suite of digital products. "Finbold has grown into a trusted brand within the finance media ecosystem, offering not just reporting but also tools and products that empower our readers and clients," said Finbold.com representative. "This partnership allows us to accelerate innovation across our news coverage and product lines, ensuring that a broader audience gains access to accurate, transparent, and bold finance." About Finbold Since its launch in December 2019, Finbold.com (Finance in Bold) has built a reputation for delivering clear, credible coverage of the stock market, cryptocurrency, banking, technology, and regulation. Its reporting has been widely recognized, with citations in leading global outlets including Bloomberg, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, Business Insider, Nasdaq.com, Forbes, USA Today, Yahoo.com, CoinDesk, CoinTelegraph, and the South China Morning Post. Finbold's insights have also been highlighted by influential voices such as Joe Rogan, Russell Brand, Michael Saylor, Charles Hoskinson, and Changpeng Zhao (CZ). Beyond journalism, Finbold has expanded into digital products and AI-driven tools that empower investors and professionals. Its offerings include an AI Agent for real-time insights and predictive modeling, AI Price Predictions powered by technical indicators, and smart investing features such as trading signals, price alerts, and customizable watchlists…