Find Mining Launches Convenient XRP, BTC, and ETH Cloud Mining Mobile App

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/22 21:00
Bitcoin
BTC$116,838.69+3.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10446+4.41%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003612+2.43%
XRP
XRP$3.0253+4.45%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07641+1.67%
Ethereum
ETH$4,646.57+9.06%
RWAX
APP$0.002598-2.73%

LONDON, United Kingdom—With the rapid development of the blockchain industry, more and more users are seeking simple and secure ways to participate in the cryptoasset ecosystem. Find Mining recently launched a new mobile app, featuring “cloud mining experience anytime, anywhere,” with support for mainstream digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP).

The convenience of cloud mining

Cloud mining is a way to participate in cryptocurrency mining by accessing computing power from remote servers. Unlike traditional mining models, which require individuals to purchase, install, and maintain mining machines, cloud mining eliminates the need for hardware investment and operational costs. Users simply lease computing power on the platform and receive a proportional share of mining revenue.

Through the mobile app, users can track mining progress and earnings at any time, and flexibly adjust contract configurations. Whether relaxing at the office, commuting, or simply waiting for work, they can easily manage their digital assets. Find Mining hopes this model will transform cryptocurrency mining from a domain of high technical barriers to entry into the blockchain world into accessible to everyday investors.

Mobile experience and feature highlights

The Find Mining app focuses on mobile user experience, with a simple and intuitive user interface. Key features include:

Easy mining, convenient management

Purchase computing power with one click. The interface is simple and intuitive. Users can check contract progress, income and account balance anytime and anywhere, and support multi-currency wallet management.

Safe, reliable and stable operation

We use McAfee® and Cloudflare® dual protection technologies to ensure asset and data security. The platform operates 24/7 and provides 24/7 online and technical support to ensure an uninterrupted mining experience.

Flexible contracts and generous rewards

It offers a variety of contract options, ranging from low-threshold trials to high-computing-power long-term plans. New users enjoy a $15 registration bonus, and daily sign-ins can earn $0.6.

Examples of popular mining contracts:

Basic Hashrate: $100, 2-day contract. Upon expiration, receive $100 in principal and $8 in profit.

Classic Hashrate: $1,200, 10-day contract. Upon expiration, receive $1,200 in principal and $162 in profit.

Advanced Hashrate: $7,000, 25-day contract. Upon expiration, receive $7,000 in principal and $2,817.5 in profit.

Super Hashrate: $30,000, 35-day contract. Upon expiration, receive $30,000 in principal and $20,475 in profit.

Super Hashrate: $100,000, 45-day contract. Upon expiration, receive $100,000 in principal and $87,750 in profit.

Profits will be automatically credited to your account the day after you purchase the contract. Once your account balance reaches $100, you can withdraw to your crypto wallet or continue purchasing contracts to earn more.

How to Start Cloud Mining (3 Steps)

Step 1: Choose Find Mining

Register and select the right mining contract to participate in mining and earn daily returns without a high initial investment.

Step 2: Create an Account

Visit the official website at findmining.com and quickly register using your email address. Log in to your dashboard to start mining immediately.

Step 3: Purchase and Manage Contracts

Choose a contract based on your budget and goals, and monitor your hash rate and returns in real time through the mobile app.

About Find Mining

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in London, UK, Find Mining is a global cloud mining service provider. Leveraging high-performance hardware, intelligent algorithms, and cloud computing, the platform serves over 9.4 million registered users in over 175 countries and regions.

Try the Find Mining app now: https://findmining.com/xml/index.html#/app

Official Website: https://findmining.com/

Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact Information

Find Mining

[email protected]

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

The crypto market is crashing, but several coins have reached key support zones. Here are 5 tokens to keep an eye on and the next levels to watch.
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/08/22 21:40
Share
Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

PANews reported on August 22nd that Cosmos has officially launched Project Trinity, a stablecoin-driven delivery versus payment (DvP) settlement project jointly initiated by financial institutions including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Progmat, Boostry, and Datachain. TOKI is participating as a technical partner. The project aims to leverage the IBC protocol and LCP technology to enable cross-chain atomic swaps between stablecoins and security tokens, covering blockchain platforms such as Avalanche and Quorum. Japan's stablecoin market is rapidly developing following an update to the Payment Services Act, allowing for the compliant issuance of stablecoins and promoting more efficient and secure financial transaction settlement. The security token market is also expanding, with issuance exceeding 193.8 billion yen (approximately $1.3 billion) by the end of July 2025. Project Trinity aims to ultimately achieve near 24/7 real-time settlement, reducing counterparty and synchronization risks and contributing to the upgrading of Japan's secondary market infrastructure. Furthermore, TOKI will provide cross-chain messaging and middleware support at the technical level to ensure a secure and efficient settlement system. Earlier news reported that Japan's SBI Holdings plans to complete the acquisition of a majority stake in CoinPost on October 1 .
NEAR
NEAR$2.591+4.85%
RealLink
REAL$0.05468+6.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10452+4.47%
Share
PANews2025/08/22 21:00
Share
US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

The US bond market stayed frozen Friday morning, as the 10-year Treasury yield didn’t move at all, stuck at 4.332%, while the 2-year nudged up by less than one basis point to 3.8%. But hey, that’s nothing. Wall Street wasn’t watching yields anyway. All eyes were locked on Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech at Jackson Hole, […]
Threshold
T$0.01653+3.96%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1796-1.75%
Movement
MOVE$0.1319+3.61%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 21:12
Share

Trending News

More

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Falkand to step down after five months

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May