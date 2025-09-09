Finding The Human Spark In The EV Purchase Journey

An obvious win, but it still didn’t take centre stage at today’s high profile launch events. World EV Day arrives today with its usual parade of launches, statistics and sustainability pledges. Adoption is accelerating, infrastructure is improving, and the industry is moving at speed. From China’s sheer production muscle to Norway’s remarkable consumer uptake, where electric already accounts for the vast majority of new sales from the United States’ appetite for luxury EVs to Europe’s embrace of high-street activations, electric mobility is no longer an experiment; it is part of the everyday. (Photo by Alexandra Beier/Getty Images) Getty Images

World EV Day arrives today with its usual parade of launches, statistics and sustainability pledges. Adoption is accelerating, infrastructure is improving, and the industry is moving at speed. From China’s sheer production muscle to Norway’s remarkable consumer uptake, where electric already accounts for the vast majority of new sales from the United States’ appetite for luxury EVs to Europe’s embrace of high-street activations, electric mobility is no longer an experiment; it is part of the everyday. And yet the one obvious leap forward will not be measured only in kilowatts or charging times. It should be an easy acceleration, but too often the buying journey still grinds like an outdated gearbox. Trust, not torque, will decide how far and how fast we go next.

I had hoped my car showroom experiences of my 20's and 30's were long gone. Of course, I want my next car choice to be the right car – but I want to connect with the experience of such a big purchase decision. Sustainable, yes, but also sold and supported in a way that feels as modern as the drivetrain itself. The acceleration in the product is there. The acceleration in the purchase needs to match it.

I have long admired the car industry, albeit in my own quieter way. I don’t wear my car’s badge as part of my identity; I value the craft, the culture, the way a vehicle can shape a life as much as a landscape. My own search for an EV is not about doubt in the technology; it is so far focussed on my slight frustration of the car-buying experience. In my mid-40’s, I had hoped my car showroom experiences of my 20’s and 30’s were long gone. Of course, I want my next car choice to be the right car, but I want to connect with the experience of such a big purchase decision. Sustainable, yes, but also sold and supported in a way that feels as modern as the drivetrain itself. The acceleration in the product is there. The acceleration in the purchase needs to match it.

Laura Kirk, 39, a strategic project manager, is actively in the market for an EV. She has visited showrooms, driven the cars, done the homework. And yet her verdict is disarmingly simple: even as a ready buyer, she does not feel a brand speaking to her in a convincing way. Kate Hardcastle /Laura Kirk

I am not alone. Laura Kirk, 39, a strategic project manager, is actively in the market for an EV. She has visited showrooms, driven the cars, done the homework. And yet her verdict is disarmingly simple: even as a ready buyer, she does not feel a brand speaking to her in a convincing way. What she needs is not more noise about numbers; it is clarity. A way to compare like for like without decoding a new language. Explanations that go beyond price to the practical feel of ownership. A chance to live with an EV over a real weekend to see how it fits into the rhythms of family life, rather than a ten-minute loop that flatters acceleration and hides the rest.

“Even though I am actively in the market for an EV, I don’t feel like any brand is particularly talking to me in a convincing way at the moment. I’ve test-driven cars, I’ve done the research, but the buying journey still doesn’t feel designed with my life in mind.” Laura explained to me.

Laura has leaned in; the industry should meet her halfway. When a motivated consumer still feels unconvinced, the market is idling in the wrong gear.

There are places where the spark is catching. In London, Renault took EVs to the high street in bold showroom activations and made discovery feel casual, almost domestic—cars next to bakeries and bookshops rather than behind a desk and a finance form.

In Shanghai, NIO’s lifestyle spaces blur café, co-working and showroom, presenting ownership as community rather than contract. Mercedes has been rolling into city centres and cultural events with roving activations, meeting people in their world instead of asking them to cross a plate-glass threshold.

And this summer, Jaguar chose the Soho House Food Festival to position its electrified models within a day of music and food and conversation. The message in all of these moments is the same: if you want adoption to be an easy acceleration, move the story to where people already feel at ease.

The new Clio car with full-hybrid e-tech of French car maker Renault is unveiled at the International Motor Show IAA on September 8, 2025, in Munich, southern Germany.

This is not about flattery; it is about fluency. Consumers are not asking to be dazzled by specifications. They are asking to be spoken to in their love language – the blend of reassurance, inspiration and identity that turns a good product into the right choice. For some, that language is safety framed in human terms, not acronyms. For others, it is heritage reimagined, proof that progress does not erase the past. For many, it is the simple joy of never queuing for petrol again, of waking to a full “tank” every morning at home. Translate that language well, and trust follows. Translate it poorly, and even the best technology hesitates off the line.

Around the world the lessons are clear. In the United States, younger affluent buyers are choosing EVs not just for software but for the cultural weight they now carry; the car has become a statement of values as much as a means of travel. In India, the rise of electric rickshaws has been about dignity and independence as well as mobility, reminding us that electrification is a social story as much as a technical one. In the Gulf states, electric driving is tethered to modernity and ambition; the symbolism matters. And in Norway, policy and infrastructure have made electric the default decision rather than a brave one, an environment where trust is baked into the everyday and the easiest acceleration is simply choosing what most people choose. These are not tales of circuitry; they are stories of identity, belonging and ease.

If there is frustration to name, it is not with the product but with the path. Too many showrooms still mistake volume for confidence and jargon for expertise. Too many campaigns still sell dashboards when they should be selling peace of mind. The irony is that the solution is not reinvention; it is respect. Consumers are not asking for more statistics; they are asking to be seen. Treat the test drive like a day in their life. Make home-charging set-up feel like concierge, not homework. Bring the conversation out of the dealership and into the places where people already choose to spend time. Do that with consistency and humility and watch how quickly adoption moves from cautious to natural.

Laura’s story is not an outlier; it is a lighthouse. She is engaged, informed, ready. So am I. The technology has earned our admiration. The task now is to let the experience earn our allegiance. World EV Day should celebrate what is under the bonnet, but it should also hold the industry to the standard of what happens in front of it, where confidence is built, decisions are made and loyalty is formed.

“What would make the difference? Clarity. A way to compare cars like for like, without wading through jargon. Clear explanations of benefits beyond cost. And the chance to see how an EV works in real family life, not just on a short test drive.” Laura summarised.

Beyond the battery lies the human spark. When the sales journey catches up with the engineering, the transition won’t just be faster; it will be felt. That is the invitation, and the opportunity, for every brand that wants to lead not just in technology, but in trust. Under the bonnet, these cars have really started to prove themselves. Now it’s time for the buying journey to prove itself too. It doesn’t take miracles, just the emotional intelligence to make it seamless, and truly human.