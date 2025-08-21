fino a 225 miliardi verso Bitcoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 20:55
RealLink
REAL$0.05144-0.25%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,256.78-0.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02117-4.11%
WELL3
WELL$0.000182+44.21%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3736+0.05%

Up to 160–225 billion dollars could flow into Bitcoin in the coming years, driven by the great wealth transfer between generations. A movement of historical significance that is already impacting estate planning and how families and advisors organize digital assets.

According to the data collected by our research team between 2023 and 2025, analyzing over 80 real cases of estate planning that included digital assets, in about 30% of the cases specific instructions for cryptocurrencies were included. Interviews with wealth advisors and custody operators indicate a marked increase in requests for regulated solutions starting from 2024.

The numbers that matter: from generational transition to the demand for BTC (Bitcoin)

According to an analysis reported by CoinDesk, in the United States the generational transfer could exceed 68 trillion dollars, a figure often cited by sources such as CNBC for the overall wealth transfer from baby boomers to heirs. In this context, analysts at Xapo Bank hypothesize that, over the course of about 20 years, between 160 and 225 billion could be allocated in Bitcoin, with an estimated daily demand increase between 20–28 million dollars (Xapo Bank estimate, August 2025). It should be noted that these are ranges and not a single point.

Why heirs are looking at digital assets

The new generations have a stronger familiarity with wallets and digital platforms, as well as a greater propensity to diversify into non-traditional assets. In many families, including Bitcoin in an inheritance portfolio is no longer an exception, but a concrete possibility, both as inflation hedge and as an asset with limited supply. An interesting aspect is that these preferences are increasingly reflected in planning choices.

Prof. Marco Bianchi, expert in digital inheritance law.

Impact on Bitcoin: adoption, liquidity, narratives

A gradual, albeit constant, influx could consolidate BTC as a recognized component in legacy portfolios, favoring:

  • Intergenerational adoption: a smoother transition from senior holders to digital savvy heirs, with less informational friction.
  • Greater liquidity: a potentially higher demand and a more stable market depth over time.
  • “Safe haven” narrative: the programmed scarcity of Bitcoin and increasingly mature custody infrastructures support this narrative.

However, the issue of volatility remains, which requires well-defined entry and rebalancing policies in every asset plan. In this context, operational discipline becomes an integral part of the strategy.

Legal and operational risks: where the crypto inheritance gets stuck

Transmitting criptovalute does not happen automatically. Among the main issues are:

  • Lost private keys or irretrievably inaccessible.
  • Counterparty risk with unregulated exchanges.
  • Fragmented regulations between countries and possible different tax regimes and inheritance taxes for digital assets.
  • Human error in the documentation or management of multi-signature procedures.

The solution involves technical instructions and a custody consistent with the legal framework of the specific jurisdiction. It should be noted that documentary clarity significantly reduces operational risk.

Planning and custody: what the market offers (beyond the hardware wallet)

In addition to autonomous management, services of regulated custody with specific procedures for succession are emerging. Xapo Bank (based in Gibraltar) has launched “Bitcoin Beneficiaries,” a program that allows you to designate beneficiaries and define transfer protocols in the event of death, with legally recognized mechanisms and supporting documentation. More details are available in the official post by Xapo Bank.

Alternative widespread include multi-signature solutions, dedicated trusts, and bank deposits; the choice depends on amounts, tax residence, and the level of complexity that the family is willing to manage.

Practical case: how to structure a crypto succession (essential timeline)

  1. Mapping of assets: wallet, exchange, and any corporate vehicles.
  2. Custody: determine whether to opt for self-custody, regulated custody, or a hybrid scheme (e.g., 2/3 multi-signature).
  3. Documentation: prepare will, family agreements, operational instructions, and contacts of custodians/notaries. See also our guide to the will for cryptocurrencies.
  4. Recovery tests: perform periodic simulations, verify backups, and ensure secure key rotation.
  5. Governance: define roles (executor, legal/tax advisor) and criteria for unlocking assets.

Immediate checklist for holders

  • Legal verification of inheritance and tax regulations in the country of residence.
  • Custody: prefer regulated entities or multi-signature schemes with independent parties.
  • Clear instructions for beneficiaries and executors, expressed in non-technical language.
  • Backup of keys and seeds, with verified procedures and separate deposits.
  • Annual updates of the asset list, contacts, and access policy.

Rules in evolution: international framework

In Europe, the MiCA regulation came into effect in 2023 with progressive deadlines for technical and operational implementation; the goal is to raise standards for service providers on crypto-assets. At the OECD level, there is growing attention on inheritance taxation and the traceability of digital assets, with initiatives aiming for more uniform compliance practices; for further details, see the publication of the OECD – Inheritance Taxation and the OECD – Tax Administration 2024.

Key Points

  • Scale: in the context of the great wealth transfer, a transit of trillions of dollars is estimated, with potential allocations in Bitcoin up to 225 billion (estimate Xapo Bank, reported by CoinDesk, August 2025).
  • Structural demand: an influx that can promote intergenerational adoption and a greater degree of liquidity in the market.
  • Concrete risks: issues related to key management, counterparties, and regulatory fragmentation, making planning essential.
  • Solutions: regulated custody, multi-signature schemes, trusts, and well-defined transfer protocols.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to plan a cryptocurrency inheritance securely?

It is necessary to rely on three pillars: strumenti legali (will, possible trust), appropriate custodia for the risk profile, and istruzioni tecniche for asset recovery. Avoid “do-it-yourself” solutions without operational tests.

Do the heirs need to know the private keys?

Not necessarily. It is possible to structure conditional accesses (e.g., through multi-signature schemes or by entrusting deposits to third-party fiduciaries) that activate only upon the occurrence of certain legal conditions.

Can Bitcoin serve as a safe haven against inflation?

The programmed scarcity of Bitcoin supports this thesis. However, given the high volatility, it is advisable to adopt a long horizon and define rebalancing rules within the framework of wealth planning.

In summary

The great wealth transfer could act as a catalyst for the adoption of Bitcoin in inheritances, provided that solid technical and legal plans are adopted to prevent irreversible losses. Families managing mixed assets – traditional and digital – are already updating their custody policies, documentation, and governance to more securely address the challenge of generational transition.

Sources and methodology

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/08/21/grande-trasferimento-di-ricchezza-fino-a-225-miliardi-verso-bitcoinecco-come-cambieranno-le-eredita-digitali-symbols-proname-bitstampbtcusd/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Beyond Bitcoin: Why Crypto Infrastructure Will Survive the Next Crash

Beyond Bitcoin: Why Crypto Infrastructure Will Survive the Next Crash

Worried a Bitcoin crash will bring everything down? You're not alone - but here's why that won't happen.
Threshold
T$0.01591-0.37%
SphereX
HERE$0.000356-12.53%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001843+0.54%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/08/21 20:53
Share
MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea

MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea

The post MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto wallet provider MetaMask said it will introduce MetaMask USD (mUSD), a dollar-backed stablecoin scheduled to launch later this year on the Ethereum mainnet and Linea, the layer-2 network built by parent company Consensys Crypto wallet provider MetaMask said it will introduce MetaMask USD (mUSD), a dollar-backed stablecoin scheduled to launch later this year on the Ethereum mainnet and Linea, the layer-2 network built by parent company Consensys. The token will be issued and custodied by Bridge, a subsidiary of payments giant Stripe, and will be fully backed by dollar-equivalent assets in compliance with the recently enacted GENIUS Act, which sets standards for U.S.-issued stablecoins. mUSD marks the first time a self-custodial wallet has created a native stablecoin. MetaMask plans to integrate the token across its services, including on- and off-ramps for crypto trading as well as payments. The company said mUSD will also be enabled as a funding option for its Mastercard-branded MetaMask debit card before year-end, giving users a direct way to spend the stablecoin at merchants that accept the card. MetaMask, which reports tens of millions of monthly active users, aims to position mUSD as a core liquidity layer for decentralised finance applications. Executives said tighter integration with the wallet should lower transaction costs and smooth user experience compared with rival stablecoins. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/metamask-to-launch-stripe-issued-musd-stablecoin-on-ethereum-linea-cca11178
U
U$0.0145-24.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09972+0.66%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001723-2.43%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 21:25
Share
Cardano Hourly Death Cross Confirmed, Hope Not Lost for Bulls

Cardano Hourly Death Cross Confirmed, Hope Not Lost for Bulls

Cardano creates short-term death cross, but optimism remains
CROSS
CROSS$0.22722-6.06%
BULLS
BULLS$374.94+106.95%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001843+0.54%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 21:13
Share

Trending News

More

Beyond Bitcoin: Why Crypto Infrastructure Will Survive the Next Crash

MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea

Cardano Hourly Death Cross Confirmed, Hope Not Lost for Bulls

Bitcoin exchange outflows spike on Iran war: here’s what the whales are buying instead

CryptoQuant: The current demand for Bitcoin is seriously insufficient, and the amount of Bitcoin sold by miners and long-term holders is higher than the amount purchased by new buyers