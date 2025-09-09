Fintech Giant Ant Puts $8B in Energy Assets on Blockchain – Market and Snorter Token Set to Explode

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/09/09 19:48
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01285-0.84%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0004407-0.47%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.0000394+29.60%
Fintech Giant Ant Puts $8B in Energy Assets on Blockchain – Market and Snorter Token Set to Explode

Ant Digital Technologies (ADT), the enterprise wing of fintech giant Ant Group, has hooked up around 15M power assets to the AntChain network. These assets include renewables such as wind turbines and solar panels – all constantly monitored for output and outages on an immutable blockchain.

Bloomberg tweet about Ant’s digital arm putting $8B on blockchain.

Source: Bloomberg on X

The project goes beyond just infrastructure. ADT are issuing tokens tied to these renewable assets which will allow investors to purchase fractional ownership directly. It has already raised over $42M for three renewables projects.

Will ADT Offer Energy Tokenization to World Markets?

According to Bloomberg, ADT executives are weighing up whether to open up the initiative to offshore exchanges. ADT has also been exploring stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Ant is most famous for running Alipay, though the firm has had to change track in recent years as a result of the Chinese government stopping its record IPO in 2020.

Since then, Ant has heavily explored blockchain tech and now uses its Whale Cloud to process a significant portion of the $1T in global payments it handled last year.

ADT’s shift away from Alipay towards cross-border services could open up the Chinese blockchain market, which is notoriously closed off.

The rest of the crypto market would benefit greatly from increased inflows from China, allowing other fintech-aligned projects like Snorter Token ($SNORT) to pump as a result.

Snorter Token ($SNORT) – Telegram Bot to Sniff Out New Altcoins on Solana & EVM Chains

Snorter Token ($SNORT) is the official token of Snorter Bot, an altcoin sniping bot that works entirely from a Telegram interface, lightweight and usable on your phone.

Trading meme coins can be very difficult. New ones pop up every few seconds. And by the time you’ve done your due diligence to see whether it’s a scam or not, the opportunity to trade on the initial hype might have passed.

That’s why Snorter is so powerful. It automatically spots and sniffs the best performing altcoins, which are scanned using a honeypot and rug pull detection algorithm. In testing, Snorter demonstrated an 85% success rate identifying scams.

Moreover, Snorter makes it quick and easy to buy, sell, and swap. Just choose your market order in the app, set a T/P or S/L limit, and let the bot do the work for you.

It all happens in the background, so you won’t have to constantly check your phone to trade altcoins.

Snorter bot's utility and features compared to top crypto bots today.

Snorter promises fast swaps, honeypot detection, and copy trading with the $SNORT token.

Snorter comes with Solana support on release, but this will be followed up after launch with modules for:

  • Ethereum
  • BNB
  • Polygon
  • Base

The $SNORT token is where Snorter Bot gets really interesting. First up, it drops your transaction fees down to 0.85% which is significantly better than the 1% industry average for bots. Lower fees means better margins, especially if you’re trading at scale.

Which is precisely what $SNORT is here for. Holding the token unlocks higher trading limits, letting you trade an unlimited number of times per day. It also enables a copy trading feature. All you have to do is nominate a wallet that has a good winning streak, and Snorter will take care of the rest for you.

While Snorter Bot is still in development, you can join the $SNORT presale and grab cheap tokens ahead of the release.

The $SNORT presale has raised $3.8M so far, ahead of a pre Q4-2025 listing. It’s a dynamic presale, so if you buy now $SNORT is still available at $0.1039. Our most optimistic Snorter Token price prediction sees 10x potential in late 2025.

Join $SNORT’s presale for up to 122% APY.

Will China’s Blockchain Investment Affect the Crypto Market?

China’s use of blockchain tech is primarily domestic. But projects like ADT’s tokenization of energy assets may have a liquidity problem solvable only by exposing the tokens to offshore exchanges.

If so, this would create capital flow into the rest of the crypto market as a whole and create further opportunities to bridge China’s blockchain ecosystem with the rest of the world.

The increased trading volume created as a result of China’s entry into global blockchain markets would mean great things for Snorter Token ($SNORT), which fuels more ways to make smart trades thanks to its multichain Snorter Bot.

Make sure to always do your own research before investing and only put in what you’re prepared to lose. This article is not financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano Price Prediction: Is ADA About To Tumble Over 25% As Investors Search For Meme Coins For Maximum Gains

Cardano Price Prediction: Is ADA About To Tumble Over 25% As Investors Search For Meme Coins For Maximum Gains

The latest Cardano price prediction hinges less on technical charts and more on a critical test of investor patience, with a potential 25% tumble for ADA fueled by a search for maximum gains elsewhere. As capital becomes more strategic, investors are questioning the opportunity cost of holding legacy assets.  This dynamic highlights alternatives like the […] The post Cardano Price Prediction: Is ADA About To Tumble Over 25% As Investors Search For Meme Coins For Maximum Gains appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10024+0.59%
Wink
LIKE$0.010304-3.52%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02743+0.54%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/09 19:30
Share
ZK-Rollup: The Future of Blockchain Scalability

ZK-Rollup: The Future of Blockchain Scalability

ZK-Rollup: The Future of Blockchain Scalability Blockchain technology has evolved rapidly over the past decade, reshaping industries with decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and Web3 applications. Yet, one of the most significant challenges remains: scalability. Networks like Ethereum are powerful but often suffer from congestion, high transaction fees, and slower processing times. This is where Layer 2 solutions come in — and among them, ZK-Rollups (Zero-Knowledge Rollups) stand out as a promising path forward. By leveraging zero-knowledge proofs to validate transactions, ZK-Rollups enable blockchains to process thousands of transactions efficiently, securely, and at a fraction of the cost. In this article, we’ll explore what ZK-Rollups are, how they work, their benefits, real-world use cases, challenges, and why they represent the future of blockchain scalability. What Is a ZK-Rollup? A ZK-Rollup is a Layer 2 scaling solution that bundles hundreds or thousands of off-chain transactions into a single batch. Instead of submitting each transaction individually to the main blockchain (Layer 1), ZK-Rollups generate a validity proof — using zero-knowledge cryptography — that verifies the correctness of all transactions in the&nbsp;batch. This proof is then published to the main chain, significantly reducing data load while maintaining Ethereum-level security. Key features: Batch Processing — Multiple transactions grouped together. Validity Proofs — Mathematical evidence that all transactions are&nbsp;valid. On-Chain Verification — Ethereum only verifies the proof, not each transaction. Efficiency — Low gas fees, high throughput, and secure settlement. How Do ZK-Rollups Work? Step 1: Off-Chain Transaction ExecutionTransactions are first processed off-chain in a Layer 2 environment. Users interact with smart contracts, send tokens, or perform trades without overwhelming the Layer 1 blockchain. Step 2: AggregationThese off-chain transactions are collected into batches by a Rollup operator (sometimes called a “sequencer”). Step 3: Zero-Knowledge Proof GenerationOperators generate a SNARK or STARK proof for each batch, confirming through zero-knowledge methods that all bundled transactions are&nbsp;valid. Step 4: Proof SubmissionThe validity proof is submitted to the Ethereum mainnet. Instead of validating each transaction, Ethereum only validates the&nbsp;proof. Step 5: On-Chain FinalityOnce Ethereum verifies the proof, all transactions in the batch are finalized with the same security guarantees as if they were executed directly on-chain. Why ZK-Rollups Matter for Blockchain Scalability Blockchain networks like Ethereum have limited capacity — processing only about 15 transactions per second (TPS). In times of high demand, gas fees can skyrocket, making blockchain use impractical for everyday applications. ZK-Rollups address this&nbsp;by: Increasing throughput to thousands of TPS. Cutting down transaction costs. Providing instant finality (no long waiting periods). Maintaining Ethereum’s strong security&nbsp;model. For Web3 to scale to millions of users, solutions like ZK-Rollups are not optional — they’re essential. Benefits of ZK-Rollups 1. Scalability at ScaleZK-Rollups can process thousands of transactions in a single proof. This means more users can interact with blockchain applications without causing congestion. 2. Lower Transaction CostsSince many transactions are bundled, gas costs are distributed among users, drastically reducing fees. For example, sending tokens on zkSync or Loopring costs a fraction of Ethereum’s fees. 3. Enhanced SecurityUnlike sidechains or other off-chain solutions, ZK-Rollups inherit Ethereum’s Layer 1 security. Even if the Rollup operator acts maliciously, the validity proofs ensure that only valid transactions are finalized. 4. Instant FinalityOptimistic Rollups require a waiting period (fraud-proof challenge window) to finalize transactions. In contrast, ZK-Rollups finalize transactions immediately after Ethereum verifies the proof, making them ideal for high-frequency applications. 5. Reduced Data Storage on L1Only proofs and minimal transaction data are stored on Ethereum, significantly reducing blockchain bloat while ensuring data availability. Both are vital Layer 2 solutions, but ZK-Rollups are generally more efficient — though technically more complex to implement. Use Cases of ZK-Rollups PaymentsPlatforms like zkSync allow fast, cheap token transfers, enabling everyday blockchain payments. Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs)Loopring uses ZK-Rollups to provide secure, low-cost, high-speed trading experiences. NFT Minting and TransfersMinting NFTs on ZK-Rollups drastically reduces gas fees, making it more affordable for creators. DeFi ProtocolsLending, borrowing, and yield farming can scale efficiently on ZK-Rollups with lower transaction costs. Gaming and Metaverse Games can handle thousands of microtransactions with minimal costs, improving user experience. Popular ZK-Rollup Projects zkSync — A Layer 2 scaling solution focused on payments and smart contracts. Loopring — A protocol that leverages ZK-Rollups for efficient DEX&nbsp;trading. StarkNet — Uses STARK proofs to deliver scalable, general-purpose computation. Polygon zkEVM — Brings Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility to ZK-Rollups. Aztec — Focused on privacy-preserving transactions with ZK-Rollups. ZK-Rollups prove to be highly versatile, as shown by these projects across multiple&nbsp;sectors. Challenges of ZK-Rollups Despite their promise, ZK-Rollups face&nbsp;hurdles: Technical Complexity — Building and implementing zero-knowledge proofs require advanced cryptography and computing power. High Development Costs — The infrastructure for ZK-Rollups is resource-intensive. Ecosystem Maturity — Not all tools and dApps fully support ZK-Rollup environments yet. Data Availability — Ensuring all users can access off-chain data remains a critical&nbsp;issue. Centralization Risks — Some ZK-Rollup projects rely on centralized operators, raising concerns until decentralization improves. The Future of ZK-Rollups The next phase of blockchain adoption depends heavily on scalability. As Ethereum transitions with upgrades like Danksharding and Proto-Danksharding (EIP-4844), ZK-Rollups will integrate more seamlessly into the ecosystem. Trends to&nbsp;watch: Widespread EVM compatibility — Making it easy for developers to deploy Ethereum smart contracts on ZK-Rollups.Privacy Enhancements — Combining zero-knowledge proofs with privacy-preserving features.Cross-Chain Rollups — Interoperability between different blockchains using ZK-proofs.Mainstream Adoption — Payments, supply chain, healthcare, and fintech adopting ZK-Rollup solutions. Why ZK-Rollups Represent the Future of Blockchain Scalability Unmatched Efficiency — High throughput and low fees.Ethereum-Level Security — Without sacrificing decentralization.Instant Finality — Faster transactions than other Layer 2 models.Versatile Use Cases — From DeFi to NFTs to gaming.Future-Proof Technology — Aligns with Ethereum’s scaling&nbsp;roadmap. Simply put, ZK-Rollups offer the best combination of scalability, security, and efficiency, making them the backbone of blockchain’s next growth&nbsp;phase. Conclusion Scalability has always been blockchain’s biggest challenge. While Layer 1 upgrades like Ethereum 2.0 are important, Layer 2 solutions — especially ZK-Rollups — are leading the charge in making blockchains fast, affordable, and accessible for mass adoption. From payments and DeFi to NFTs and gaming, ZK-Rollups are unlocking a new era of possibilities. With projects like zkSync, StarkNet, and Polygon zkEVM paving the way, it’s clear that ZK-Rollups are not just a temporary fix — they are the future of blockchain scalability. For businesses, developers, and users alike, embracing ZK-Rollups means stepping into a faster, fairer, and more secure decentralized future. ZK-Rollup: The Future of Blockchain Scalability was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
ZKsync
ZK$0.05999+1.21%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12173-1.46%
Share
Medium2025/09/09 20:45
Share
Plasma has hired three new senior executives

Plasma has hired three new senior executives

PANews reported on September 9th that Blockworks has announced that Plasma, the upcoming Layer 1 blockchain network built specifically for stablecoins, has hired three new senior executives. The startup has hired Murat Firart, the founder of BiLira, a Turkish cryptocurrency exchange and issuer of a stablecoin pegged to the Turkish lira, as Head of Product; Adam Jacobs, formerly of FTX and later of Canadian fintech company Nuvei, as Head of Global Payments; and Usmann Khan, ranked sixth on the cryptocurrency bug bounty platform ImmuneFi, as Head of Protocol Security. Plasma has not yet publicly announced a date for its mainnet launch.
Startup
STARTUP$0.014089+17.25%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5309-0.30%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00196-2.43%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 21:08
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano Price Prediction: Is ADA About To Tumble Over 25% As Investors Search For Meme Coins For Maximum Gains

ZK-Rollup: The Future of Blockchain Scalability

Plasma has hired three new senior executives

Layer Brett Is Backed As The Next Shiba Inu As Holders Pivot To $LBRETT For Potential 4,000% – 7,000% Returns

Blockchain lender Figure plans to increase its IPO to $693 million