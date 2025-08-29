Fintech Rain Raises $58 Million to Fuel Stablecoin Push on Visa Network

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 07:34
B
B$0.66769+17.76%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.516+0.73%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.02%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21705-2.38%
Triathon
GROW$0.04+266.97%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03667+0.93%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00584-2.01%

In brief

  • Stablecoin fintech Rain has raised $58 million.
  • The Visa-backed company, which issues cards, has raised a total of $88.5 million from big backers like Sapphire Ventures, Dragonfly, Galaxy Ventures, and Samsung Next.
  • Stablecoins are a hot topic since President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act.

Stablecoin-backed card company Rain, which partnered with Visa this year, has raised $58 million as part of a series B funding round, the company said in an announcement Thursday. 

The raise brings the company’s total funding to $88.5 million. Rain, which closed its A round five months ago, said the money would be used to grow the firm’s platform and “give global institutions the most flexible, modular, and compliant stablecoin infrastructure available.”

Venture capital firm Sapphire Ventures led the funding round, with Dragonfly, Galaxy Ventures, Endeavor Catalyst, Samsung Next, Lightspeed, and Norwest also contributing. 

“Stablecoins are shifting to the backbone of global commerce,” Rain CEO and co-founder Farooq Malik said. “In its earliest form, money moved instantly. We’ve spent centuries slowing it down.”

Rain this year partnered with Visa to push ahead with its stablecoin-linked cards. 

In the release, Rain said that is intent on making stablecoins “instantly usable anywhere Visa is accepted through its physical and virtual card programs, processing millions of transactions across 150+ countries.”

The company said that it had grown transaction volume by tenfold this year with such portfolio partners as Nuvei, Avalanche, Dakota, and Nomad using Rain infrastructure for merchant payouts, everyday consumer purchases, B2B spend, and cross-border payroll.

Visa has been making major inroads into the crypto space, particularly with stablecoins. In April, it partnered with Bridge, a unit of payment services provider Stripe, to offer stablecoin-linked debit cards in Latin American countries. In 2021, it announced that it supported USDC on Ethereum.

Stablecoins are digital tokens running on blockchains that are pegged to non-volatile assets, usually dollars. With a stable value, such cryptocurrencies were previously used by traders to enter and exit digital asset trades without the need for banks.

But now, banks, major companies, including Meta and Amazon, and even U.S. states are all interested in issuing the tokens, which are supposed to accelerate payments leveraging blockchain technology. 

U.S. President Donald Trump in July signed the GENIUS Act into law, establishing a framework for issuing and trading stablecoins in the U.S.

“Stablecoins have scaled to hundreds of billions in circulation, but until now, they couldn’t be easily spent,” said Sapphire Ventures President Jai Das, who will join Rain’s board. “Rain is working to fix that by connecting stablecoins to Visa’s global network, turning them into money you can actually use for everyday commerce.”

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/337238/fintech-rain-raises-58-million-to-fuel-stablecoin-push-on-visa-network

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Arthur's long article clearly sorted out the past and present of stablecoins - Amazon and Walmart explored the issuance of stablecoins, Visa's stock price fell, and the entire stablecoin track
WHY
WHY$0.0000000273-4.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 16:00
Share
Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Whale moves are shaping the crypto market once again, with massive purchases sparking new debates about which assets will dominate the next bull cycle. Both Chainlink and Ethereum have seen multi-million-dollar inflows from large holders, highlighting their role as favorites heading into 2025. Yet beyond these giants, investors are starting to talk about a rising […] Continue Reading: Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002602+13.13%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08526+2.74%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0995+6.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 07:20
Share
Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher Eleven years ago, the Ethereum Foundation was registered in Switzerland, setting an early paradigm for the governance structure of crypto projects. In the era
ERA
ERA$0.8061+2.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 15:00
Share

Trending News

More

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet