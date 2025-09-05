Fireblocks Expands Payment Network with Transak’s Fiat-to-Stablecoin Rails

Fintech

The global payments landscape is moving rapidly toward blockchain-based solutions, and two major players are now joining forces to accelerate the trend.

Transak has become a launch partner for the new Fireblocks Network for Payments, offering institutions worldwide a direct route into stablecoin-based money transfers, according to a press release shared with Coindoo.

The partnership promises faster settlement, lower costs, and built-in compliance, aiming to remove the bottlenecks that have historically slowed stablecoin adoption among large financial players. Fireblocks, already a cornerstone of enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure, has processed more than $10 trillion in transactions across 120 blockchains. By extending its reach to stablecoin payments, it is positioning itself as a central hub for the next era of digital finance.

Industry research underscores why this moment matters. A recent Coinbase Institutional report projects the stablecoin market could hit $1.2 trillion by 2028, up from around $270 billion today. Meanwhile, Fireblocks’ own survey found that nearly half of global institutions are already using stablecoins for payments, with another 41% in planning stages. For fintechs and banks, the direction of travel is clear: stablecoins are moving from pilot projects to core infrastructure.

Transak, which has processed over $2 billion in fiat-to-crypto transactions, brings an important layer of accessibility to Fireblocks’ payments network. The company’s rails allow developers to integrate fiat-to-stablecoin conversions with localized payment methods such as cards, bank transfers, and virtual accounts, while ensuring compliance through KYC, AML, and sanctions screening. The service already powers more than 450 Web3 apps and is used by over 10 million people.

For institutions, this collaboration removes a set of long-standing headaches: fragmented integrations, compliance complexity, and limited global reach. With direct access through Fireblocks’ console or APIs, businesses can now tap into Transak’s infrastructure seamlessly, spanning more than 64 countries and dozens of local payment methods.

“By joining the Fireblocks Network for Payments, we’re giving institutions the ability to move value globally with the speed and trust they expect,” said Siraj Uddin, Transak’s COO. “It’s about reducing friction so that stablecoin payments become as natural as traditional banking rails.”

Michael Shaulov, CEO and Co-Founder of Fireblocks, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that interoperability alone is not enough. “Institutions need scale, compliance, and security baked in from the start. With Transak onboard, we’re providing a framework that makes stablecoin payments truly global from day one,” he said.

The Fireblocks Network for Payments now connects over 2,400 participants, including banks, custodians, fintechs, and Web3 firms. With the addition of Transak, the network’s participants gain new options not only for cross-border payments but also for token-based commerce, NFT checkout, and future regulatory-compliant financial flows.

As the stablecoin sector continues its rapid climb, partnerships like this suggest that the building blocks for mainstream adoption are falling into place. For institutions navigating the shift, Fireblocks and Transak are positioning themselves as essential infrastructure providers for the next stage of global finance.

