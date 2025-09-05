Fireblocks Launches Payment Network for Cross-Border Stablecoin Flows

Digital asset infrastructure company Fireblocks introduced a payment network connecting stablecoin providers across 100 countries.
The network consolidates multiple payment rails, blockchain systems, and compliance frameworks through standardized interfaces.
Stablecoin Market Growth Outpaces Infrastructure Development
Through the new network, financial institutions can access over 40 providers including Circle, Bridge, and Yellow Card via unified APIs, reducing the need for separate integrations while maintaining regulatory compliance across jurisdictions.
Stablecoin transaction volumes have increased substantially, with annual throughput now matching the combined processing capacity of traditional payment networks Visa and Mastercard. Despite this growth, institutional implementation remains complex due to fragmented provider landscapes and varying compliance requirements across markets.
Financial institutions typically manage separate relationships with multiple service providers, each requiring distinct API integrations and compliance protocols. The fragmented approach creates operational overhead and regulatory complexity, particularly for organizations operating across multiple jurisdictions with different digital asset regulations.
The Fireblocks network attempts to standardize these processes by providing uniform data formats, automated compliance screening, and consolidated settlement mechanisms across 60 fiat currencies. The platform includes built-in tools for sanctions screening, wallet verification, and Travel Rule compliance to address regulatory requirements.
Provider Integration Targets Institutional Operations
The network includes providers such as Alfred, Banxa, Bridge, Circle, and Yellow Card, with planned integrations for Circle Payments Network and WalletConnect. These connections provide access to over 2,400 participants including banks, exchanges, and digital wallet providers.
Bridge and Yellow Card reported operational changes following integration with Fireblocks infrastructure. Yellow Card operates payment services across more than 20 African countries, while Bridge provides stablecoin-to-fiat conversion services for enterprise clients.
Fireblocks has processed over $10 trillion in digital asset transactions across 120 blockchain networks. The company serves institutional clients including banks, payment service providers, and fintech companies. The network launch reflects industry efforts to develop standardized infrastructure as stablecoin adoption expands to traditional financial institutions.
