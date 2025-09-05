Fireblocks Rolls Out Global Stablecoin Payments Network Across 100+ Countries

TLDR:

Fireblocks unveiled a payments network for stablecoins, linking 100+ markets and 60+ currencies into a single API layer.

The platform already connects 40+ institutions, including Bridge, Circle, Yellow Card, and Zerohash, for unified payments access.

Fireblocks secured $212B in stablecoin volume in July 2025, highlighting rapid institutional demand for stablecoin infrastructure.

The $8B-valued firm designed the network to cut costs, reduce errors, and simplify global stablecoin transfers for institutions.

A new player has stepped into the stablecoin payments race. Fireblocks, one of crypto’s top infrastructure firms, has announced a global network aimed at simplifying stablecoin transfers. The launch comes with support from more than 40 industry providers.

Institutions are expected to use it for faster settlements and cross-border access. The move signals growing competition in the stablecoin market.

Fireblocks Network Connects Institutions Through One API

The company said its new Fireblocks Network for Payments is available in more than 100 countries and supports over 60 currencies. The network brings together stablecoin issuers, liquidity providers, foreign exchange, and on-off ramps into a unified system. Fireblocks described it as a single API layer designed to eliminate fragmented integrations.

According to Fireblocks, its cosigner architecture has already secured over $10 trillion in digital asset transfers. The firm processes billions in stablecoin transactions daily, with July alone recording a record $212 billion in stablecoin activity. The new network is structured to handle large-scale payments and streamline settlement between providers.

Fortune reported that Fireblocks, valued at $8 billion in 2022, developed the system to reduce costly engineering work and manual errors. Michael Shaulov, Fireblocks’ cofounder and CEO, explained that institutions often face delays when building their own payment rails. The new framework was built to cut those inefficiencies.

Stablecoins Gain Institutional Traction

Fireblocks confirmed more than 40 participants are already part of the network. Partners include Bridge, recently acquired by Stripe, as well as Circle, Yellow Card, and Zerohash. These firms gain access to broader banking relationships and regulatory licenses through the shared infrastructure.

Stablecoins, pegged to assets like the U.S. dollar, are increasingly adopted beyond trading. They are used as cheaper, faster alternatives to traditional bank transfers. With President Trump’s July legislation laying out a regulatory path for mainstream adoption, firms have moved quickly to expand services.

Fireblocks positioned its network as complementary to Circle’s Payments Network. Unlike Circle’s system, which focuses on USDC, Fireblocks’ model supports multiple stablecoins. The company said it designed the platform to be interoperable, allowing transfers across blockchains, providers, and fiat systems.

Future integrations will link Fireblocks with Circle’s Payments Network and WalletConnect, broadening access to more than 2,400 global participants. These include banks, issuers, and exchanges, giving institutions more options for liquidity and settlements.

