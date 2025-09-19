The post First Bitcoin ETF Now Trading on Warsaw Stock Exchange appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights First cryptocurrency ETF now trading in Poland with currency protection. Bitcoin access via regulated futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Warsaw ETF turnover hits PLN 1.9 billion with 94% growth this year. Investors Gain Safe Access to Bitcoin Through Regulated ETF Trading in the Bitcoin BETA ETF, the first cryptocurrency ETF on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW), officially began this week. This innovative fund allows Polish investors to access Bitcoin in a regulated, transparent manner while reducing currency risk through hedging against fluctuations in the US dollar–Polish zloty exchange rate. Source: GPW The Polish Financial Supervision Authority approved the fund’s prospectus on June 17, 2025. The ETF was launched by AgioFunds TFI, with market liquidity provided by Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska SA (BOŚ). According to MSN, investors gain access to Bitcoin through futures traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Michal Kobza, Management Board Member of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, stated: “The ETF is our response to the growing demand from investors for new asset classes. I believe that the Bitcoin BETA ETF will meet market expectations and will be welcomed by investors,” ETF Market Growth and Global Trends Currently, 16 ETFs trade on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, including those tracking Polish indices. ETF turnover reached PLN 1.9 billion this year, a 94.2% year-on-year increase, signaling strong market interest. gpw.pl This launch follows recent US regulatory changes, where the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved new rules to speed up the introduction of spot cryptocurrency ETFs. These new SEC rules allow fund managers to directly hold Bitcoin, rather than relying on futures contracts, making spot ETFs a closer reflection of the cryptocurrency’s market value. This approach increases transparency, reduces tracking errors, and provides investors with a simpler, regulated way to gain exposure across global markets. Source: https://coinpaper.com/11105/first-bitcoin-etf-now-trading-on-warsaw-stock-exchangeThe post First Bitcoin ETF Now Trading on Warsaw Stock Exchange appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights First cryptocurrency ETF now trading in Poland with currency protection. Bitcoin access via regulated futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Warsaw ETF turnover hits PLN 1.9 billion with 94% growth this year. Investors Gain Safe Access to Bitcoin Through Regulated ETF Trading in the Bitcoin BETA ETF, the first cryptocurrency ETF on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW), officially began this week. This innovative fund allows Polish investors to access Bitcoin in a regulated, transparent manner while reducing currency risk through hedging against fluctuations in the US dollar–Polish zloty exchange rate. Source: GPW The Polish Financial Supervision Authority approved the fund’s prospectus on June 17, 2025. The ETF was launched by AgioFunds TFI, with market liquidity provided by Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska SA (BOŚ). According to MSN, investors gain access to Bitcoin through futures traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Michal Kobza, Management Board Member of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, stated: “The ETF is our response to the growing demand from investors for new asset classes. I believe that the Bitcoin BETA ETF will meet market expectations and will be welcomed by investors,” ETF Market Growth and Global Trends Currently, 16 ETFs trade on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, including those tracking Polish indices. ETF turnover reached PLN 1.9 billion this year, a 94.2% year-on-year increase, signaling strong market interest. gpw.pl This launch follows recent US regulatory changes, where the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved new rules to speed up the introduction of spot cryptocurrency ETFs. These new SEC rules allow fund managers to directly hold Bitcoin, rather than relying on futures contracts, making spot ETFs a closer reflection of the cryptocurrency’s market value. This approach increases transparency, reduces tracking errors, and provides investors with a simpler, regulated way to gain exposure across global markets. Source: https://coinpaper.com/11105/first-bitcoin-etf-now-trading-on-warsaw-stock-exchange

First Bitcoin ETF Now Trading on Warsaw Stock Exchange

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 19:36
Key Highlights

  • First cryptocurrency ETF now trading in Poland with currency protection.
  • Bitcoin access via regulated futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
  • Warsaw ETF turnover hits PLN 1.9 billion with 94% growth this year.

Investors Gain Safe Access to Bitcoin Through Regulated ETF

Trading in the Bitcoin BETA ETF, the first cryptocurrency ETF on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW), officially began this week. This innovative fund allows Polish investors to access Bitcoin in a regulated, transparent manner while reducing currency risk through hedging against fluctuations in the US dollar–Polish zloty exchange rate.

Source: GPW

The Polish Financial Supervision Authority approved the fund’s prospectus on June 17, 2025. The ETF was launched by AgioFunds TFI, with market liquidity provided by Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska SA (BOŚ). According to MSN, investors gain access to Bitcoin through futures traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).

Michal Kobza, Management Board Member of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, stated:

ETF Market Growth and Global Trends

Currently, 16 ETFs trade on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, including those tracking Polish indices. ETF turnover reached PLN 1.9 billion this year, a 94.2% year-on-year increase, signaling strong market interest.

gpw.pl

This launch follows recent US regulatory changes, where the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved new rules to speed up the introduction of spot cryptocurrency ETFs.

These new SEC rules allow fund managers to directly hold Bitcoin, rather than relying on futures contracts, making spot ETFs a closer reflection of the cryptocurrency’s market value. This approach increases transparency, reduces tracking errors, and provides investors with a simpler, regulated way to gain exposure across global markets.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11105/first-bitcoin-etf-now-trading-on-warsaw-stock-exchange

