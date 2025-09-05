First Dogecoin ETF set to launch — but it’s a different breed from Bitcoin and Ethereum

By: Coinstats
2025/09/05 23:10
Moonveil
MORE$0.09693-1.25%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005583+2.83%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001712+11.09%
XRP
XRP$2.8191+0.18%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.187+1.19%

A Dogecoin exchange-traded fund is about to hit the market.

This week, Rex Shares and Osprey Funds announced the imminent launch of DOJE, an ETF that tracks the performance of the popular memecoin.

“DOJE will be the first ETF to deliver investors exposure to the performance of the iconic memecoin, Dogecoin,” Rex-Osprey posted on X.

While DOJE will be the first Dogecoin ETF, it’s not a spot ETF like the ones the SEC approved for Bitcoin and Ethereum last year.

Instead, it’s the quirkier, rule-hugging cousin: a so-called 40-Act ETF.

So, what’s the difference?

Spot crypto ETFs directly hold the underlying cryptocurrency, but a 40-Act ETF offers indirect exposure to the underlying cryptocurrency via futures, swaps, or other index-based instruments.

Rex-Osprey’s prospectus states that the fund will invest approximately 80% of its assets in Dogecoin instruments, which may include derivatives such as futures or swaps.

Rex-0sprey used this workaround to launch its Solana staking ETF in July.

Flurry of filings

Meanwhile, the SEC is reviewing spot Dogecoin ETF applications from issuers like Grayscale, Bitwise, and 21Shares.

Those filings are among more than 90 exchange-traded products under review by the SEC, including altcoin applications for cryptocurrencies such as Solana, XRP, and Litecoin.

The SEC’s decision deadline for several of those applications begins in mid-October, with analysts like Balchunas predicting high approval chances for major altcoins like Litecoin and XRP.

Proponents of these altcoins hope an ETF will buttress their tokens’ prices, as has been the case for Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Massive institutional inflows into Bitcoin and Ethereum have catapulted both cryptocurrencies to new all-time highs.

Bitcoin ETFs drew in $2 billion in only the first three trading days after approval and amassed $107 billion in assets in one year, becoming the most successful ETF launch in history in the process.

Osato Avan-Nomayo is our Nigeria-based DeFi correspondent. He covers DeFi and tech. Got a tip? Please contact him at [email protected].

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.865+0.22%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

The U.S. government is moving fast to reopen the USMCA, setting the stage for what could become a brutal trade clash with both Mexico and Canada. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is expected to begin public consultations in the next few weeks. Under the 2020 law that launched the pact, those talks must […]
Union
U$0.00998-11.28%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.306+0.45%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06531-0.51%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 22:55
Share
Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

PANews reported on September 5th that Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen announced the release of Qwen3-Max-Preview, its largest model to date, boasting over 1 trillion parameters. It is now available through Qwen Chat and the Alibaba Cloud API. Benchmark tests show that its performance surpasses Tongyi Qianwen's previous best, the Qwen3-235B-A22B-2507. Internal testing and early user feedback confirm its enhanced performance, broader knowledge base, and superior performance in conversation, task handling, and command following.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08156-5.28%
Solchat
CHAT$0.2288-3.29%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00719-1.90%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 00:08
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

Dogecoin Price Prediction Faces Limits While Pepeto Presale Emerges Best Crypto

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving