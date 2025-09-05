The post First-Ever Dogecoin ETF ($DOJE) Set to Launch Next Week? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
The first-ever Dogecoin ETF may be hitting the market soon. REX-Osprey has filed for the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF ($DOJE), which would give investors direct exposure to the performance of Dogecoin ($DOGE), the original memecoin. The same firm recently launched $SSK, the first Solana + staking ETF, and is now expanding into meme assets. Bloomberg analyst reacted and said that the filing looks effective under the 40 Act, meaning $DOJE could launch as early as next week. Alongside Dogecoin, future ETFs linked to Trump, XRP, and Bonk could also be on the table.