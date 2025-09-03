First-Ever Dogecoin Treasury Firm’s Stock Crashes On Wall Street

The first Dogecoin treasury is here, but its stock price fell dramatically after the announcement. NYSE-listed firm CleanCore Solutions’ stock price crashed nearly 50% after pivoting to DOGE as a treasury asset.

Before announcing this $175 million House of Doge partnership, CleanCore Solutions manufactured environmentally-friendly cleaning products. Its press release suggests a total reorientation towards DOGE.

Sponsored

Sponsored

The First Dogecoin Treasury

When Alex Spiro, Elon Musk’s longtime attorney, announced that he’d Chair a Dogecoin treasury last week, it caused a lot of excitement. Bitcoin digital asset treasuries (DATs) have recently become a worldwide trend, but corporate investors have been exploring altcoin commitments as the market has become crowded.

CleanCore Solutions’ plan to choose DOGE for its pivot has apparently precipitated a loss of confidence. Even though private investors like House of Doge and the Dogecoin Foundation are investing $175 million in the firm, its stock still fell over 59% this morning:

CleanCore Solutions Stock Price. Source: Google Finance

Sponsored

Sponsored

Dogecoin itself has been through downturns and recovery in recent weeks, but nothing that should cause its first treasury to tank like this.

A few pieces of background information may help explain this phenomenon. CleanCore’s press release implies a full pivot, describing big chances while scarcely mentioning its former operations, making cleaning products.

DAT Pivots and Market Performance

Several months ago, a few companies made headlines by profitably pivoting to Bitcoin DAT plans. However, these events usually had one thing in common: the original business was no longer profitable. Even in the best circumstances, a full pivot has significant risks and drawbacks.

By September, however, this market is much more saturated, and there may be less appetite for a Dogecoin treasury. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas seemingly mocked CleanCore’s poor showing, polling his followers on whether the market would see a Fartcoin ETF or DAT first.

Sponsored

Sponsored

However, to CleanCore’s credit, the story may not be so simple. This $175 million offering is in the form of PIPE shares, sold at a significant discount compared to retail investors.

This offering can meddle with company stock prices, but it doesn’t necessarily dispute the effectiveness of a Dogecoin treasury.

For now, this will be an important barometer for market preferences. If CleanCore rebounds, it could signal that Dogecoin might be effective as a treasury asset. Moreover, it’d be a clear signal that the DAT market as a whole can still grow profitably.

However, if the company’s stock continues to sink, it’ll be a bearish signal for using alltcoins, mainly meme coins, as treasury assets. Many prominent altcoins have a growing number of corporate investors, but only so many major tokens exist.

CleanCore’s Wall Street performance could discourage other treasuries from choosing Dogecoin at all.