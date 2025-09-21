The post First-Ever XRP-Backed Stablecoin Kicks Off: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP can now be easily collateralized to mint stablecoins on Flare Unlocking new opportunities for XRPFi Enosys, a leading blockchain research and development team on Flare Network, has just forked Ethereum’s DeFi protocol Liquity. The opportunity to pledge XRP as collateral while minting stablecoins is the core feature of the new service, Enosys Loans. XRP can now be easily collateralized to mint stablecoins on Flare According to an official statement by Enosys, a Web3 development team, it introduced Enosys Loans, a friendly fork of Ethereum’s DeFi Liquity. With Enosys Loans, holders of FXRP — an XRP-backed synthetic asset on Flare — will be able to collateralize their holdings to issue stablecoins. In the first releases, stablecoin minting will be available for FXRP and wFLR depositors with Staked XRP (stXRP) and FlareBTC (FBTC) services incoming. As a result, Enosys Loans paves the way for enhancing both XRP and BTC presence in the DeFi sphere. As explained by the team, the decision of the “friendly forking” of Liquity was made since its architecture proved reliable and flexible for CDP operations: Enosys Loans builds on the robust foundation of Liquity V2, a leading CDP protocol on Ethereum known for its efficiency, low fees, and user controlled interest rates. By forking Liquity V2, Enosys inherits its battle-tested mechanics while tailoring the protocol to Flare’s unique capabilities. To ensure a smooth minting process and fair pricing for collateralized value, Enosys Loans employs Flare Times Series Oracle (FTSO), an on-chain oracle design on Flare (FLR). To generate additional yield, all wFLR collateralized will be delegated on the owners’ behalf. Unlocking new opportunities for XRPFi Hugo Philion, a Flare Networks co-founder, is excited by the new instruments of XRP inclusion into yield designs of modern DeFi: Enosys’s friendly fork of Liquity V2 will allow you to mint… The post First-Ever XRP-Backed Stablecoin Kicks Off: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP can now be easily collateralized to mint stablecoins on Flare Unlocking new opportunities for XRPFi Enosys, a leading blockchain research and development team on Flare Network, has just forked Ethereum’s DeFi protocol Liquity. The opportunity to pledge XRP as collateral while minting stablecoins is the core feature of the new service, Enosys Loans. XRP can now be easily collateralized to mint stablecoins on Flare According to an official statement by Enosys, a Web3 development team, it introduced Enosys Loans, a friendly fork of Ethereum’s DeFi Liquity. With Enosys Loans, holders of FXRP — an XRP-backed synthetic asset on Flare — will be able to collateralize their holdings to issue stablecoins. In the first releases, stablecoin minting will be available for FXRP and wFLR depositors with Staked XRP (stXRP) and FlareBTC (FBTC) services incoming. As a result, Enosys Loans paves the way for enhancing both XRP and BTC presence in the DeFi sphere. As explained by the team, the decision of the “friendly forking” of Liquity was made since its architecture proved reliable and flexible for CDP operations: Enosys Loans builds on the robust foundation of Liquity V2, a leading CDP protocol on Ethereum known for its efficiency, low fees, and user controlled interest rates. By forking Liquity V2, Enosys inherits its battle-tested mechanics while tailoring the protocol to Flare’s unique capabilities. To ensure a smooth minting process and fair pricing for collateralized value, Enosys Loans employs Flare Times Series Oracle (FTSO), an on-chain oracle design on Flare (FLR). To generate additional yield, all wFLR collateralized will be delegated on the owners’ behalf. Unlocking new opportunities for XRPFi Hugo Philion, a Flare Networks co-founder, is excited by the new instruments of XRP inclusion into yield designs of modern DeFi: Enosys’s friendly fork of Liquity V2 will allow you to mint…

First-Ever XRP-Backed Stablecoin Kicks Off: Details

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 00:37
Flare
FLR$0.0239+3.50%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,729.61+0.37%
XRP
XRP$2.9778-0.92%
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00003612-3.73%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001927+0.78%
Everscale
EVER$0.01882+0.42%
  • XRP can now be easily collateralized to mint stablecoins on Flare
  • Unlocking new opportunities for XRPFi

Enosys, a leading blockchain research and development team on Flare Network, has just forked Ethereum’s DeFi protocol Liquity. The opportunity to pledge XRP as collateral while minting stablecoins is the core feature of the new service, Enosys Loans.

XRP can now be easily collateralized to mint stablecoins on Flare

According to an official statement by Enosys, a Web3 development team, it introduced Enosys Loans, a friendly fork of Ethereum’s DeFi Liquity. With Enosys Loans, holders of FXRP — an XRP-backed synthetic asset on Flare — will be able to collateralize their holdings to issue stablecoins.

In the first releases, stablecoin minting will be available for FXRP and wFLR depositors with Staked XRP (stXRP) and FlareBTC (FBTC) services incoming. As a result, Enosys Loans paves the way for enhancing both XRP and BTC presence in the DeFi sphere.

As explained by the team, the decision of the “friendly forking” of Liquity was made since its architecture proved reliable and flexible for CDP operations:

To ensure a smooth minting process and fair pricing for collateralized value, Enosys Loans employs Flare Times Series Oracle (FTSO), an on-chain oracle design on Flare (FLR).

To generate additional yield, all wFLR collateralized will be delegated on the owners’ behalf.

Unlocking new opportunities for XRPFi

Hugo Philion, a Flare Networks co-founder, is excited by the new instruments of XRP inclusion into yield designs of modern DeFi:

Enosys Loans is one of the most advanced attempts to integrate XRP, non-programmable by design, in decentralized on-chain finance.

Meanwhile, the total value locked in native XRPL-based DeFi protocols grows steadily. As per the DefiLlama tracker, XRPL DeFi TVL exceeded $100 million.

Image by DefiLlama

The native XRPL DEX is responsible for the lion’s share of this TVL volume.

Source: https://u.today/first-ever-xrp-backed-stablecoin-kicks-off-details

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue

Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue

Prior to Donald Trump’s influence, cryptocurrency companies primarily encountered the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) through legal battles. Under the leadership of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, the lack of clear guidance from the commission bred a climate of apprehension, leaving businesses in a perplexed state.Continue Reading:Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.437+0.11%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01646+2.81%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:08
Share
Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005364+4.70%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01372+1.10%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:16
Share
The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

PANews reported on September 18th, according to the Securities Times, that at 2:00 AM Beijing time on September 18th, the Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point interest rate cut, lowering the federal funds rate from 4.25%-4.50% to 4.00%-4.25%, in line with market expectations. The Fed's interest rate announcement triggered a sharp market reaction, with the three major US stock indices rising briefly before quickly plunging. The US dollar index plummeted, briefly hitting a new low since 2025, before rebounding sharply, turning a decline into an upward trend. The sharp market volatility was closely tied to the subsequent monetary policy press conference held by Federal Reserve Chairman Powell. He stated that the 50 basis point rate cut lacked broad support and that there was no need for a swift adjustment. Today's move could be viewed as a risk-management cut, suggesting the Fed will not enter a sustained cycle of rate cuts. Powell reiterated the Fed's unwavering commitment to maintaining its independence. Market participants are currently unaware of the risks to the Fed's independence. The latest published interest rate dot plot shows that the median expectation of Fed officials is to cut interest rates twice more this year (by 25 basis points each), one more than predicted in June this year. At the same time, Fed officials expect that after three rate cuts this year, there will be another 25 basis point cut in 2026 and 2027.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08943+5.99%
Movement
MOVE$0.1279+0.78%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.132-1.99%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 06:54
Share

Trending News

More

Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market