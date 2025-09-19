Enosys’ Liquity will enable XRP holders to mint overcollateralized stablecoins on Flare, with mechanisms to ensure the assets maintain values close to $1.Enosys’ Liquity will enable XRP holders to mint overcollateralized stablecoins on Flare, with mechanisms to ensure the assets maintain values close to $1.

First-Ever XRP-Backed Stablecoin Loans Go Live on Flare via Enosys

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/19 22:00
The Web3 software development entity Enosys has introduced a new type of stablecoin loan to the interoperability layer-1 network, Flare. These loans are backed by Ripple’s native cryptocurrency, XRP.

According to a press release sent to CryptoPotato, a Collateralized Debt Position (CDP) protocol will power the loans. It will allow XRP holders to mint overcollateralized stablecoins on Flare.

First XRP-backed Stablecoin Loans on Flare

Enosys explained that the XRP holdings will back the stablecoins, ensuring they maintain a value close to $1. Through this approach, XRP holders can access the value of their assets without having to sell them.

The CDP protocol to be deployed on Flare is called Liquity. Enosys claims Liquity is one of the most tried and trusted protocols in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. Since its launch in 2021, the network has secured billions of dollars in collateral and kept its stablecoin peg amid extreme market conditions.

One mechanism at the core of Liquity’s success is the protocol’s stability pool. The pool allows users to stake their stablecoins for yield coming from mint fees, liquidation rewards, and interests paid on loans. This mechanism makes sure the protocol can cover outstanding debt in the event of liquidation.

Enosys will release a fork of Liquity V2 on Flare, maintaining the features that made the first version trusted. The only changes made will be upgrades like protocol-incentivized liquidity, capital efficiency, and user-set borrowing rates.

Access to DeFi Yield Opportunities

The alliance between Enosys and Flare will affect a select Flare-native tokens for now. They include Flare XRP (FXRP) and Wrapped Flare (wFLR). The companies intend to expand the capabilities to staked XRP (stXRP) soon, allowing Ripple holders to put their assets to work.

Users can lock their FXRP on Flare and mint a stablecoin, which can provide liquidity and access to DeFi yield opportunities. While borrowers can set the annual percentage rate (APR) they’re willing to pay, lower rates come with a price. If the stablecoin falls below its $1 peg, loans with the lowest interest rates will be redeemed first.

Meanwhile, Enosys Loans will also be utilizing data from the Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO) to implement decentralized collateral pricing.

