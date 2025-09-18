First family moves on from Wall Street as Eric Trump backs crypto

Eric Trump says crypto could actually save the U.S. dollar. Not kill it. Not weaken it. On Tuesday, just hours after ringing the Nasdaq opening bell for American Bitcoin’s public debut, a company where he’s got over $500 million stashed, Eric told the Financial Times that crypto is “arguably” the reason the dollar might stay alive.

“Mining bitcoin here, and being financially independent and running a kind of financial revolution out of the United States of America…I think it arguably saves the US dollar,” he said.

The timing wasn’t random. Eric’s comments came while the dollar was getting dragged. This year, it’s been tanking… fast. The cause? President Donald Trump’s trade war and his endless public jabs at the Federal Reserve, which just slashed interest rates again.

The Fed cut rates yesterday, for the first time this year, right after Donald’s latest round of pressure. It’s not helping. Investors are losing confidence in what’s supposed to be the safest currency on Earth.

Eric says crypto is fun, family is done with Wall Street

Eric isn’t just pushing crypto from the sidelines. His family has gone full throttle into the space. We’re talking a Truth Social Bitcoin ETF, a Bitcoin treasury tied to Trump Media, and two meme coins; $MELANIA and $TRUMP.

Eric defended both coins, saying they were meant to be “fun,” and explained why people are buying in: “They want to bet on a coin, or they want to bet on a player. They want to bet on a celebrity, or they want to bet on a famous brand. Or they just love somebody to death, and they want to buy, you know, a kind of small piece of them, via digital currency.”

And Eric doesn’t give Wall Street any credit. At all. He made it clear that everything they’ve built was done without the help of big-name banks. “It’s almost like the ultimate revenge against the big banks and modern finance,” he said.

That jab came after the Trump Organization filed a lawsuit against Capital One, accusing the bank of closing their accounts in 2021 for political reasons — something the bank denies.

But Eric wasn’t done. “You realise you just don’t need them. And frankly, you don’t miss them.” He added that he wasn’t just referring to Capital One, but “all” of Wall Street’s major lenders and their “top people.”

Stablecoins, trillions, and the White House betting on crypto

Stablecoins have traditional banks spooked. They think cash might flow out of the banking system if coins like Tether or Circle offer better returns. And that fear isn’t fake. It’s growing, especially after Congress passed the first major crypto law in July.

Now the White House wants stablecoin issuers to buy up a fat slice of the Treasury’s debt. Why? Because these crypto firms make money on the interest from the bonds they hold.

Last year, Eric co-founded World Liberty Financial Inc. (WLFI), a crypto company that runs a stablecoin called USD1, pegged to the U.S. dollar. That project has serious family backing. Donald held 15.75 billion WLFI tokens at the end of 2024, based on official filings. At Wednesday’s trading price, that holding was worth over $3 billion.

When asked about the family’s financial gain from crypto, Eric downplayed it. “If my father cared about monetising his life, the last thing he would have done is run for president, where all we’ve done is un-monetise our life.”

