The post First Market-Neutral, Yield-Paying XRP Solution Sponsored by Axelar & Hyperithm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: mXRP is the first certificate to offer exposure to market-neutral, yield-paying XRP strategies. It was developed in partnership with Axelar and Hyperithm and leverages on-chain and cross-chain infrastructure. The product can potentially unlock new utility for hibernating XRP holdings by converting them into yield-paying assets. A new benchmark is achieved for XRP holders. mXRP, a structured certificate issued by Midas in collaboration with Axelar and Hyperithm, is a platform for yield generation on XRP independent of price increase. For one of the world’s most traded cryptocurrencies, this is a milestone towards further connection with decentralized finance (DeFi). Read More: XRP Price Prediction – Will It Hit $100 by 2026 and $500 by 2030? What Exactly Is mXRP? mXRP is not a basic wrapped token or derivative. It is a certificate product with the purpose of giving investors exposure to XRP through market-neutral strategies. Market-neutral implies strategies are being built to offset exposure to directional price movements and produce stable yield irrespective of whether XRP increases or decreases. No longer idle in a wallet, XRP can now be tokenized as mXRP and leveraged. Through the certificate, owners are indirectly exposed to activities like liquidity provision, market-making automation, and arbitrage between on-chain markets. The ultimate goal is to establish stable returns independent of market volatility, something never before available to traditional XRP holders. How the Strategies Generate Yield Liquidity and On-Chain Deployment The mXRP certificate takes advantage of DeFi potential within the XRPL EVM universe and beyond. With cross-chain connectivity provided by Axelar, XRP is able to flow into various blockchains and protocols. There, yield is generated through: Liquidity provisioning on decentralized exchanges. Market-neutral arbitrage, hedging price differences between trading pairs. Collateralized strategies, such as lending against stable assets and hedging exposure. All these approaches aim for risk-free returns and… The post First Market-Neutral, Yield-Paying XRP Solution Sponsored by Axelar & Hyperithm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: mXRP is the first certificate to offer exposure to market-neutral, yield-paying XRP strategies. It was developed in partnership with Axelar and Hyperithm and leverages on-chain and cross-chain infrastructure. The product can potentially unlock new utility for hibernating XRP holdings by converting them into yield-paying assets. A new benchmark is achieved for XRP holders. mXRP, a structured certificate issued by Midas in collaboration with Axelar and Hyperithm, is a platform for yield generation on XRP independent of price increase. For one of the world’s most traded cryptocurrencies, this is a milestone towards further connection with decentralized finance (DeFi). Read More: XRP Price Prediction – Will It Hit $100 by 2026 and $500 by 2030? What Exactly Is mXRP? mXRP is not a basic wrapped token or derivative. It is a certificate product with the purpose of giving investors exposure to XRP through market-neutral strategies. Market-neutral implies strategies are being built to offset exposure to directional price movements and produce stable yield irrespective of whether XRP increases or decreases. No longer idle in a wallet, XRP can now be tokenized as mXRP and leveraged. Through the certificate, owners are indirectly exposed to activities like liquidity provision, market-making automation, and arbitrage between on-chain markets. The ultimate goal is to establish stable returns independent of market volatility, something never before available to traditional XRP holders. How the Strategies Generate Yield Liquidity and On-Chain Deployment The mXRP certificate takes advantage of DeFi potential within the XRPL EVM universe and beyond. With cross-chain connectivity provided by Axelar, XRP is able to flow into various blockchains and protocols. There, yield is generated through: Liquidity provisioning on decentralized exchanges. Market-neutral arbitrage, hedging price differences between trading pairs. Collateralized strategies, such as lending against stable assets and hedging exposure. All these approaches aim for risk-free returns and…

First Market-Neutral, Yield-Paying XRP Solution Sponsored by Axelar & Hyperithm

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 02:49
Moonveil
MORE$0.08509-3.50%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23534-13.82%
XRP
XRP$2.8501-4.21%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001717-6.22%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01206-9.79%

Key Takeaways:

  • mXRP is the first certificate to offer exposure to market-neutral, yield-paying XRP strategies.
  • It was developed in partnership with Axelar and Hyperithm and leverages on-chain and cross-chain infrastructure.
  • The product can potentially unlock new utility for hibernating XRP holdings by converting them into yield-paying assets.

A new benchmark is achieved for XRP holders. mXRP, a structured certificate issued by Midas in collaboration with Axelar and Hyperithm, is a platform for yield generation on XRP independent of price increase. For one of the world’s most traded cryptocurrencies, this is a milestone towards further connection with decentralized finance (DeFi).

Read More: XRP Price Prediction – Will It Hit $100 by 2026 and $500 by 2030?

What Exactly Is mXRP?

mXRP is not a basic wrapped token or derivative. It is a certificate product with the purpose of giving investors exposure to XRP through market-neutral strategies. Market-neutral implies strategies are being built to offset exposure to directional price movements and produce stable yield irrespective of whether XRP increases or decreases.

No longer idle in a wallet, XRP can now be tokenized as mXRP and leveraged. Through the certificate, owners are indirectly exposed to activities like liquidity provision, market-making automation, and arbitrage between on-chain markets. The ultimate goal is to establish stable returns independent of market volatility, something never before available to traditional XRP holders.

How the Strategies Generate Yield

Liquidity and On-Chain Deployment

The mXRP certificate takes advantage of DeFi potential within the XRPL EVM universe and beyond. With cross-chain connectivity provided by Axelar, XRP is able to flow into various blockchains and protocols. There, yield is generated through:

  • Liquidity provisioning on decentralized exchanges.
  • Market-neutral arbitrage, hedging price differences between trading pairs.
  • Collateralized strategies, such as lending against stable assets and hedging exposure.

All these approaches aim for risk-free returns and not speculative profit.

Hyperithm’s Role in Execution

Hyperithm, being a firm with its origin based on crypto asset investing and risk management, handles execution and risk checks. Their function is to maintain the strategies market-neutral and prevent over-exposure to volatility. Having experience with structured crypto products, Hyperithm creates the operational structure allowing mXRP to function as an actual yield instrument.

Ecosystem Partnerships

Axelar: Cross-Chain Infrastructure

Axelar’s network is the anchor point. Axelar’s bridging technology allows XRP to flow harmoniously into EVM-based environments. That unleashes the liquidity of XRP beyond its natively native ledger. In mXRP, that means yield strategies can leverage a wide ecosystem of liquidity pools and DeFi protocols, rather than just those which have been built on top of XRPL.

Midas: Issuer and Innovator

Midas, which issues the tokens yield offerings, prints the mXRP certificate. It provides the legal and technical underpinning of the product and applies the strategies to its broader platform of tokenization of real-world assets. Placing XRP in this context, Midas is unlocking hidden value in one of crypto’s largest categories.

Why This Matters for XRP Holders

For a number of years, the use case of XRP has been essentially tied up with cross-border payments and liquidity solutions for financial institutions. Those uses are still important, but the average retail owner had few ways of generating yield directly on their coins.

mXRP reverses that. It offers:

  • Yield potential: making XRP an active asset from what was previously a passive one.
  • Reduced volatility exposure: market-neutral construction is designed to reduce the impact of price drops.
  • Broader adoption: DeFi protocol compatibility opens up uses for XRP beyond payments. 
  • For investors at their wit’s end trying to wait out XRP’s long consolidation phases, mXRP is a way to stay active in anticipation of meaningful price movement.

Risks and Considerations

No DeFi product is risk-free. While market neutrality has been established, advisors should be aware of the following potential pitfalls:

  • Smart Contract Weaknesses: A failure or vulnerability in the underlying protocol could result in a profit.
  • Distress liquidity: Market-neutral strategies are built on liquid markets; when liquidity vanishes, yields get squeezed.
  • Counterparty and Operational Risk: The Hyperithm rollout and cross-chain connection with Axelar creates a certain level of dependency.
  • Regulatory Uncertainty: Yield products and crypto certificates may be subject to regulatory oversight in certain jurisdictions.

Investors considering mXRP will need to weigh these risks against the potential benefits of generating structured returns.

Read More: What is DeFi? A Simple Guide to Decentralized Finance 2025

Source: https://www.cryptoninjas.net/news/mxrp-certificate-launched-first-market-neutral-yield-paying-xrp-solution-sponsored-by-axelar-hyperithm/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

HYPE, the native token for Hyperliquid (a decentralized trading platform that aims at providing better trading executions through high speed and deep liquidity for traders), is currently under fire as the token is facing serious selling pressure from major whales and backlash from analysts. According to research published by Arthur Hayes’s family office fund, Maelstrom […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.9-7.33%
Movement
MOVE$0.1151-10.42%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.117986-9.33%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/23 04:00
Share
Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Today, early investors are turning their attention to Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Trading under $0.003, this Layer-2 meme-native token is being […] The post Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003 appeared first on Coindoo.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01206-9.86%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4544-12.41%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000964-8.19%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/23 03:51
Share
Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

The post Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Online gaming storefront Steam unknowingly hosted crypto malware through one of its games. “Block Blasters,” the fake game in question, enabled at least $150,000 in token thefts. Steam removed this game after popular crypto sleuths amplified news of the hack. Still, the incident represents a major security breach for this venerable software platform. Steam Hosted Crypto Malware Part of the ongoing crypto crime wave has involved increasingly sophisticated malware operations, which use new vectors to steal tokens. Sponsored Sponsored Nonetheless, this newest scamming method is particularly unsettling. Steam is the gold standard for online gaming storefronts, and it directly hosted crypto malware: You clowns allow malware on your platform that has resulted in $150K+ stolen from victims (fake game has been available to download for more than a month) pic.twitter.com/886rO1PbDP — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) September 21, 2025 Specifically, Steam hosted sales of “Block Blasters,” a fake game containing dangerous malware. For over one month, this game was live, running secret executables that would target players’ wallets. In this way, it stole at least $150,000 in various cryptoassets, but the total theft quantity may be much higher. Cracking The Case ZachXBT, a famous crypto sleuth, didn’t necessarily spearhead this malware investigation, but he used his large platform to alert Steam. To its credit, the platform quickly removed the game after his notification. Nonetheless, it never should’ve survived on the storefront for several weeks. The investigators who unraveled this scheme uncovered several disturbing trends. First of all, the malware itself showed telltale fingerprints of AI-generated code, which allowed white hats to dissect it comprehensively. This may explain how they were able to confront the hackers directly. Essentially, this Steam crypto malware investigation began after a terminally ill cancer patient was defrauded of $32,000. The criminals showed zero remorse when confronted, claiming that the…
Threshold
T$0.01544-5.21%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003561+1.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08478-4.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:44
Share

Trending News

More

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

Sonic Holders Accumulate Millions as Price Tests Key Levels