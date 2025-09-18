First Multi-Asset Crypto ETP Opens Door to Institutional Adoption

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 13:31
1
1$0.015917+1,491.70%
Solana
SOL$247.73+0.93%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,291.98+0.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0883+0.89%
Capverse
CAP$0.15753+0.49%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04335+1.66%

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially approved the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) for trading on the stock exchange. The decision comes as the SEC also relaxes ETF listing standards.

This approval provides easier access for traditional investors and signals a major regulatory shift, paving the way for institutional capital to flow into the crypto market.

Grayscale Races to Launch the First Multi-Asset Crypto ETP

According to Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg, the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund ($GDLC) and the Generic Listing Standards have just been approved for trading.

Sponsored

Sponsored

The Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) is the first multi-asset crypto Exchange-Traded Product (ETP). It includes Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).

As of September, the portfolio allocation was 72.23%, 12.17%, 5.62%, 4.03%, and 1% respectively.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) Portfolio Allocation. Source: Grayscale

Grayscale Investments launched GDLC in 2018. The fund’s primary goal is to expose investors to the most significant digital assets in the market without requiring them to buy, store, or secure the coins directly.

In July, the SEC delayed its decision to convert GDLC from an OTC fund into an exchange-listed ETP on NYSE Arca, citing further review.

However, the latest developments raise investors’ hopes that a multi-asset crypto ETP from Grayscale will soon become a reality. Approval under the Generic Listing Standards will help “streamline the process,” opening the door for more crypto ETPs.

Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and ADA investors are the most enthusiastic about this SEC decision. They are also anticipating dedicated ETFs for each altcoin.

Grayscale is not the only firm in the spotlight. Bitwise is also awaiting SEC approval to convert its Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund (BITW) into an ETF. BITW covers a broader range of crypto assets than GDLC. Analysts expect Bitwise to be the next candidate to receive approval.

These positive regulatory moves coincide with the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. They have boosted investor sentiment and strengthened expectations for an extended altcoin season.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/sec-approves-grayscale-gdlc/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

TLDR Curve Finance has proposed Yield Basis to share revenue directly with CRV holders, offering a sustainable income model. The proposal aims to turn the CRV token into a yield-bearing asset, providing consistent returns to token holders. Curve Finance plans to mint $60 million worth of crvUSD and allocate funds across Bitcoin-focused liquidity pools. Between [...] The post Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders appeared first on CoinCentral.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01444-0.27%
Curve
CRV$0.8239+5.79%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/19 06:05
Share
PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

PayPal’ın stablecoin’i PayPal USD (PYUSD), LayerZero entegrasyonu sayesinde Tron, Avalanche, Sei ve daha birçok blockchain’e genişliyor. LayerZero’nun Stargate Hydra köprüsü aracılığıyla gerçekleşen bu adım, PYUSD’nin ekosistemini önemli ölçüde büyütüyor. Paxos Trust Company tarafından ihraç edilen PYUSD, ilk olarak Ethereum üzerinde piyasaya sürülmüş, daha sonra Solana ve Arbitrum’a, bugün ise Stellar’a genişletilmişti. Yeni duyuruyla birlikte, “PYUSD0” […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
SEI
SEI$0.3451+4.07%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005252+3.85%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005551+0.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 05:14
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1485+4.65%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
Share

Trending News

More

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

Kalshi's trading volume this month has reached $1.3 billion, surpassing Polymarket