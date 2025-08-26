First Steps’ Arrive On Streaming?

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” partial poster featuring Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn. Disney/Marvel Studios

Disney and Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps — starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach — opened in theaters a month ago. How long will it be before the film arrives on digital streaming?

The short answer is, it won’t be as quickly as its DC Studios’ superhero counterpart — Superman — did on digital streaming, which was just over a month after it opened in theaters.

ForbesMarvel’s ‘Thunderbolts*’ Arrives On Disney+ This Week

Directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision), The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released in theaters on July 25 and earned $117.5 million in its first weekend from 4,125 North American theaters.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ box office, however, took a dive in subsequent weeks and as of Monday, has earned $257.2 million domestically and $221.4 million internationally for a worldwide tally of $478.7 million. The film cost $200 million to produce before prints and advertising costs, per The Numbers.

Since Disney has a two-month window between the time the studio releases its movies in theaters and when they arrive on digital streaming via premium video on demand, The Fantastic Four: First Steps in all likelihood will be available on PVOD on Tuesday, Sept. 23 and no later than Tuesday, Sept. 30.

ForbesU.S. Open 2025: See Photos Of Celebrities At Early Tennis Matches

Previously, Disney-Marvel’s first summer 2025 release, Thunderbolts*, arrived on PVOD on July 1, just shy of two months after it opened in theaters on May 2. Before that, Disney-Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World arrived on PVOD on April 15, a little over two months after it opened in theaters on Feb. 14.

The two-month theater to PVOD window generally applies to all Disney movies, not just the studio’s superhero fare. For example, the live-action version of Lilo & Stitch debuted on PVOD on July 22, just two months shy of the film’s May 23 release date.

Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27 Shifts Release Schedule Through September

When The Fantastic Four: First Steps debuts on PVOD, it will be available on a variety of digital platforms, including Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube.

New releases on PVOD generally range anywhere from $19.99 to $29.99 to purchase and $14.99 to $24.99 to rent for 48 hours.

What Is ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ About?

The official summary for The Fantastic Four: First Steps reads, “Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forbes‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot New On Streaming This Week

“Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps also stars Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Sarah Niles as F4 Chief of Staff Lynne Nichols and the voice of Matthew Wood as H.E.R.B.I.E.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the second reboot movie of the franchise spotlighting Marvel’s First Family of Superheroes, following the release of Fox Marvel’s Fantastic Four in 2005 (which also produced a sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, in 2007) and Fox Marvel’s Fantastic Four in 2015.

Forbes‘Peacemaker’ Season 2: Why Does ARGUS Agent Bordeaux Look So Familiar?

In addition, a low-budget version of The Fantastic Four was made by Constantin Film and legendary producer Roger Corman’s New Concorde in 1994, but never released — although bootleg copies of the film have surfaced.

Rated PG-13, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is still playing in theaters, where it made $5.9 million from 3,190 North American theaters over the weekend for a No. 4 finish at the domestic box office.

ForbesAll ‘Fantastic Four’ Movies Ranked Worst To Best By Rotten Tomatoes Critics