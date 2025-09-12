First U.S. Meme Coin ETF to Launch Thursday With Dogecoin Focus, But Here Is Why You Should Buy This New Crypto

The first U.S. meme coin ETF is beginning trading on Thursday, spotlighting Dogecoin and sparking debate across the crypto market. The Rex-Osprey Doge ETF, trading under the ticker DOJE, is not built under the usual Securities Act of 1933. Instead, it falls under the stricter Investment Company Act of 1940, which includes added investor protections. 

Dogecoin’s price is reacting quickly, climbing more than 12% in the past two weeks and over 130% year-on-year, signaling how much momentum this launch is carrying. Yet as institutions eye memecoins through ETFs, investors are also turning attention toward new crypto projects like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), now in Phase 6 of its presale.

Dogecoin And The ETF Launch

Dogecoin has long been dismissed as a joke, yet it has been steadily building a loyal base. The Rex-Osprey Doge ETF is the first U.S. exchange-traded fund structured around a token with no utility. This unusual move is shifting how speculative digital assets are perceived in institutional investing. 

Moreover, the ETF is entering at a time when Dogecoin’s price has reached $0.24, supported by a market capitalization of about $36 billion.

The ETF debut is driving conversations beyond just price charts. Listing Dogecoin in such a vehicle demonstrates how investor appetite for memecoins is influencing capital flows.

Furthermore, the structure under the 1940 Act shows regulators are testing stricter frameworks for risk-heavy products. Consequently, the move underscores how even speculative crypto coins are crossing into mainstream financial products.

Mutuum Finance Presale Update

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is running its presale in Phase 6 of 11 stages. The current price is $0.035, marking a 250% rise from the first phase price of $0.01. Since the presale began, $15,600,000 has been raised and 16,220 holders have joined. 

Phase 6 is advancing rapidly, and once it ends, Phase 7 will open at $0.04, a 14.3% price increase. The final launch price is set at $0.06, meaning current buyers are positioned for 300% to 500% ROI when the token goes live.

Moreover, the project has recently finalized its CertiK audit, scoring 95.00 on security, with no vulnerabilities detected. This proactive stance reinforces trust while encouraging constant oversight.

mutuum

Utility And Lending Mechanics

Mutuum Finance is building a lending and borrowing protocol one that is built for flexibility and safety. The system supports overcollateralized loans, with liquidation triggers protecting lenders from default risks. For stable assets, Mutuum applies predictable rate models, while speculative tokens can be traded through peer-to-peer agreements. This dual framework allows for both stable yield and high-risk lending within one ecosystem.

Additionally, Mutuum applies deposit and borrow caps to avoid exposure to risky tokens. Liquidation penalties and reserve factors are integrated, ensuring the protocol can absorb volatility. 

Price discovery relies on Chainlink feeds with fallback oracles, designed to maintain accuracy even during sharp market swings. Furthermore, Mutuum Finance has rolled out a dashboard highlighting the top 50 holders, rewarding them with bonus tokens for maintaining their positions.

Community Growth And Incentives

Investor participation is not limited to tokenomics. Mutuum Finance has unveiled its largest giveaway, offering $100,000 worth of MUTM to 10 winners. Each will receive $10,000, provided they meet eligibility by holding at least $50 in the presale. Entry requires submitting a wallet address and completing listed quests. This approach blends community engagement with long-term holding incentives.

At the same time, Mutuum Finance is solidifying its standing through community-driven trust. More than 15,000 holders are already invested, showing growing confidence.

A Shift Beyond Dogecoin

The launch of the first U.S. meme coin ETF highlights how far speculative crypto assets have come. Investors tracking crypto prices today are balancing traditional meme hype with new crypto structures offering practical utility.

For anyone asking what crypto to invest in, the story is expanding. Dogecoin is gaining ETF attention, yet Mutuum Finance is gaining demand for its structured approach to lending and security. Both developments are shaping the market, though the long-term impact will depend on adoption, innovation, and regulatory support.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/ 

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance 

The post First U.S. Meme Coin ETF to Launch Thursday With Dogecoin Focus, But Here Is Why You Should Buy This New Crypto appeared first on Blockonomi.

