First U.S. Memecoin ETF $DOJE to Launch Next Week

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/12 18:43
Crypto News

The first-ever U.S. memecoin ETF, $DOJE, is expected to launch next week, according to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas. This marks a major milestone as the first ETF built around a meme-based cryptocurrency with no intended utility. The launch signals growing institutional interest in Dogecoin, with prices rallying ahead of the debut. This new fund offers retail investors a regulated way to invest in the popular memecoin.

