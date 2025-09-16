First U.S. Spot XRP ETF This Week Sparks Mixed Reaction – Here’s What Experts are Saying

Prominent researcher Crypto Eri has urged the XRP community to remain realistic about the potential impact of upcoming spot XRP ETFs on market price. Sharing insights from a conversation with a veteran chart analyst, she highlighted that strong inflows into Bitcoin ETFs have not always coincided with rising prices.
Her reminder comes as XRP investors anticipate approval of several ETF applications this year, including the REX-Osprey XRP ETF expected later this week, widely viewed as a potential catalyst for institutional adoption.
Eri pointed to specific periods in Bitcoin’s recent history where ETF inflows did not translate into immediate upward momentum. Between June 26 and July 12, 2024, net inflows were robust, but Bitcoin’s price moved lower. The same pattern appeared from January 21 to March 2, 2025, and again between August 22 and September 3, 2025, when prices declined despite steady inflows.
These examples underline the complexity of ETF-driven market behavior, where factors such as broader macro sentiment, derivative positioning, and liquidity cycles can outweigh fund flows in the short term.
According to Eri, the eventual launch of XRP spot ETFs will be a historic milestone, but investors should track net inflows and outflows closely rather than assuming automatic price appreciation. As with Bitcoin, ETF demand could provide a long-term structural tailwind, but near-term price action may diverge from expectations.
She concluded that the post-ETF era for XRP will be defined by chart analysis, with inflow data serving as a key metric for understanding how institutional participation translates into market dynamics.
The commentary reflects a broader caution among seasoned analysts who stress that ETF approval alone is not a magic switch for price. While XRP’s thin float and institutional narrative suggest potential for repricing, Crypto Eri’s reminder is that markets often move in ways that defy linear assumptions.
As the industry awaits regulatory decisions, the XRP community is preparing not only for inflows but also for the challenge of interpreting how those inflows interact with broader market forces.
