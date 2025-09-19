The REX-Osprey Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) launched with a bang, surpassing analysts expectations on its debut trading dayThe REX-Osprey Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) launched with a bang, surpassing analysts expectations on its debut trading day

First US Spot XRP & DOGE ETFs Break the Market With Record Inflows

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/19 17:42
XRP
XRP$2.993-1.87%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26506-4.38%
FUND
FUND$0.01851--%
REVOX
REX$0.040228-12.95%

The REX-Osprey Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) launched with a bang, surpassing analysts’ expectations on its debut trading day.

The REX-Osprey ETF (XRPR), a collaboration between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, went live on the Cboe BZX Exchange on September 18.

Explosive First Day Volumes

XRPR was a fast gainer from the word go, with the product raking in $24 million in volume within its first hour and a half on the market. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted that the figure is way more than he had expected. He explained that it was up to five times higher than the first-day totals of any XRP futures ETF.

The same can be said about its counterpart, the Dogecoin-tracking REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE), which debuted on the same day. On Thursday, Balchunas initially projected that it would likely reach about $2.5 million in daily volume, calling that a decent but unremarkable figure.

However, within the first hour of it going live, trading activity surged to nearly $6 million. “That’s shockingly solid,” he commented, adding that most ETFs see less than $1 million on their opening day.

Greg King, CEO of the company, said in a statement that investors view ETFs as tools for trading and access, noting that the “digital asset revolution is already underway.” He added that they are proud to offer exposure to popular digital assets within the protections of the U.S. ’40 Act ETF framework, a goal it has worked diligently to achieve.

Unique Spot Crypto ETFs

REX Shares and Osprey Funds operate independently but work together strategically to launch spot crypto ETFs. Their latest filings stand out because they were submitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, a federal law that governs pooled investment funds and is designed to protect investors from conflicts of interest and fraud. This approach is different from the legal framework used by most existing crypto-linked ETFs.

The XRPR fund is set up similarly to the REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF launched in June, using specific legal methods to operate under U.S. regulations. The Solana fund was the first in the country to track SOL prices and also offer staking rewards.

In another related development, the U.S. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also gave a go-ahead to the first multi-asset crypto ETF that gives investors exposure to the CoinDesk Large Cap Select Index. Grayscale’s Digital Large-Cap Fund (GDLC) was officially approved for listing and trading on September 18, following a previous stay order by the agency that had delayed its debut.

Elsewhere, the financial watchdog made the ETF listing process easier for issuers by adopting generic registration standards that remove the long 19 (B) filing process.

The post First US Spot XRP & DOGE ETFs Break the Market With Record Inflows  appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G PLAY 2025 is a live-streamed global gaming event that brings together press, partners, creators, and fans to explore the future of gaming. The array of products and experiences included major innovations across PC and console gaming, esports, sim racing, and streaming tools, along with partnerships with McLaren Racing, NVIDIA and more.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.16006-4.89%
Gravity
G$0.01104-3.49%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04387-5.87%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:42
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.432-1.49%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.86-2.73%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013874-9.52%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00185-4.24%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

RWA Sector Gains Attention as Blockchain Meets Real Estate