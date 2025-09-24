Fitell Corporation, a listed company, purchased 46,144 SOL tokens for approximately $10 million.

PANews reported on September 24th that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Fitell Corporation (FTEL) announced its initial purchase of 46,144 Sols for approximately $10 million, marking the company's first strategic acquisition under the previously announced Solana financial plan. This Sol acquisition follows the initial closing of the company's $100 million financing arrangement, and FTEL plans to use a significant portion of the net proceeds from the initial closing to make additional Sol acquisitions.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.