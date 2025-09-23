Fitell Corporation secures $100 million in funding to support the launch of its Solana financial strategy

PANews reported on September 23rd that Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ: FTEL), a global provider of fitness equipment and wellness solutions, announced that it has secured up to $100 million in financing to support the launch of its Solana treasury, marking the first digital asset treasury based on Solana in Australia. Fitell has commenced dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Following the initial launch of the Solana treasury, the company plans to change its name to "Solana Australia Corporation."
