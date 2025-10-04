Fitell Secures Nasdaq Extension, Expands Crypto Exposure with PUMP Tokens

TLDR

Fitell receives 180-day extension to resolve Nasdaq compliance by March 2026.

The company consolidates shares to meet Nasdaq minimum price requirements.

Fitell acquires 216.8 million PUMP tokens for $1.5 million investment.

The purchase strengthens Fitell’s digital treasury and exposure to Solana.

Fitell Corporation has taken steps to stabilize its position in the market by securing additional time from Nasdaq to meet listing requirements and deepening its involvement in the cryptocurrency sector.

The company announced a 180-day extension, providing until March 2026 to bring its stock price into compliance with Nasdaq’s regulations. Simultaneously, Fitell confirmed the purchase of 216.8 million PUMP tokens, valued at $1.5 million, further strengthening its exposure to digital assets.

Nasdaq Grants Fitell 180-Day Compliance Extension

On October 3, 2025, Fitell announced that Nasdaq had granted the company a 180-day extension to resolve its stock price compliance issue. The company has been working to meet the minimum bid price requirement outlined under Nasdaq’s Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). This extension provides Fitell until March 30, 2026, to bring its stock price above the required threshold.

In preparation for this, Fitell completed a 1-for-16 share consolidation on September 23, 2025. The consolidation aimed to increase the stock price and enhance its appeal to investors. This adjustment also allowed the company to meet additional Nasdaq listing criteria. Nasdaq extended the compliance period after confirming Fitell’s adherence to other listing standards. The company also submitted a written notice detailing its plan to address the price deficiency.

Fitell Expands Crypto Exposure

Fitell’s move into the cryptocurrency sector gained further momentum with the purchase of 216.8 million PUMP tokens for $1.5 million. Announced on October 2, 2025, this acquisition marks the company’s first direct investment in the PUMP token, which is used on the Solana-based platform, Pump.fun.

CEO Sam Lu stated that the company aimed to bolster its digital treasury and enhance exposure to Solana-based projects. The purchase aligns with Fitell’s broader strategy of diversifying its assets, as it looks to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities in the digital asset space. The tokens were allocated to Fitell’s corporate treasury, with the company planning to provide updates as it further develops its crypto strategy.

Strengthening Both Traditional and Digital Portfolios

The timing of the PUMP token acquisition, just before receiving the Nasdaq extension, underscores Fitell’s approach to balancing traditional financial obligations with a growing focus on digital assets. The company’s decision to expand its holdings in the Solana ecosystem reflects its efforts to diversify its portfolio, providing more flexibility in both traditional markets and emerging technologies.

These steps demonstrate Fitell’s dual strategy of addressing compliance requirements while simultaneously expanding its presence in the rapidly evolving crypto market. As the company works toward regaining compliance with Nasdaq, its continued investments in cryptocurrency will likely play a key role in its future growth strategy.

The post Fitell Secures Nasdaq Extension, Expands Crypto Exposure with PUMP Tokens appeared first on CoinCentral.