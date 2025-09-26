Fitell stock plunges after $100M Solana treasury strategy

Fitell stock fell 21% after unveiling a $100M Solana treasury plan and rebrand, highlighting risks and growth of Solana treasuries.

Fitell stock fell after the Australian fitness company announced a major Solana treasury strategy.

The Nasdaq-listed firm revealed it would allocate $100 million into Solana, making it the first Australian company of its kind to hold the digital asset at this scale.

Despite the ambitious move, shares closed 21% lower at $6.65 on Wednesday.

Fitell outlines new Solana-focused vision.

Chief Executive Officer Sam Lu framed the Solana treasury as a massive pivot for the company.

He said that Fitell’s goal is to become the largest publicly listed Solana holder in the Asia-Pacific region. To achieve this, the company secured a $100 million convertible note and will allocate 70% of net proceeds from each financing transaction to digital assets.

The remaining funds will support working capital, operations and on-chain initiatives.

Fitell has also begun the process of dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange. Assets will be custodied with BitGo Trust Company in the United States, and staked through institutional-grade providers.

Investors question crypto treasury risks

Despite the ambitious plan, Fitell’s stock declined as investors questioned the risks tied to Solana holdings. Shares had already fallen more than 95% earlier this year after analysts flagged valuation and performance issues.

Wednesday’s announcement increased doubts about whether changing focus to digital assets can reverse the trend.

Other companies adopting Solana treasuries have also faced similar reactions. Helius Medical Technologies saw its stock fall 34% after investing $175 million in Solana. CEA Industries, BitMine Immersion Technologies and Strategy Inc. also posted losses of 19.5%, 10%, and 2.5% after their crypto treasury moves.

Solana treasury strategy adoption expands

The Solana treasury model is growing fast among institutional players. Data from Strategic SOL Reserve shows 17 entities now hold more than 17 million Solana, which represents 2.96% of the total supply.

Recent examples also show the pace of adoption.

Brera Holdings rebranded as Solmate after raising $300 million to build Solana infrastructure. Helius Medical Technologies closed a $500 million raise with an option for $750 million more, to build its Solana-focused treasury.

Forward Industries also pivoted from medical design to digital assets, after filing a $4 billion equity program to fund its Solana strategy.

Fitell positions itself for long-term Solana adoption

Despite the stock market reaction, Fitell leadership insists that the Solana treasury is a long-term strategy. CEO Sam Lu said the company will expand its holdings, grow staking revenue and look into other structured products.

The move stands as a change from selling fitness equipment to digital asset management. Whether investors will embrace that vision, however, remains uncertain.

Fitell’s track record, coupled with the immediate drop in share price, shows the difficulty of convincing the markets to support crypto treasury strategies.

Outlook for Solana and listed treasury firms

Overall, the adoption of Solana treasuries shows that institutional confidence in the network is on the rise. At the same time, it shows the difference between investor sentiment toward digital assets and the optimism of company leaders.

For Solana, the increased accumulation could price stability.

For Fitell and other firms, the challenge lies in bringing shareholder expectations alongside crypto strategies. If the adoption continues, the market may adjust its outlook. Still, short-term scepticism continues to run hot.

The post Fitell stock plunges after $100M Solana treasury strategy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.