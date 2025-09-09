Five Major Crypto Projects Now Competing to Launch Hyperliquid’s USDH

The decision on which proposal will be selected now rests with Hyperliquid validators. They will vote on their preferred option after the network’s next upgrade, though Hyperliquid has not yet announced when this upgrade will take place.

“We’d be thrilled to be a part of your community’s ecosystem,” van Eck wrote on X. “We have spoken to many of the leading HyperEVM builders and continue to look for new ways to contribute to Hyperliquid, whether that’s through this Agora proposal or something else in the future.”

Another selling point in Sky’s bid is the customization options for the stablecoin. Christensen highlighted that USDH could be designed to comply with US stablecoin regulations under the GENIUS Act, which prohibits stablecoin issuers from paying yield.

The proposal also mentions that USDH would be able to convert to and from a version of Sky’s USDS stablecoin. This would give holders a yield of 4.75% and would operate across multiple blockchains using the LayerZero protocol.

Sky is already an established player in the stablecoin market. The protocol created and backs USDS and Dai, which rank as the fourth and fifth-largest stablecoins with a combined market value of approximately $12.5 billion.

Sky, the crypto protocol formerly known as Maker, has joined the competition to help decentralized perpetuals exchange Hyperliquid launch and manage its planned stablecoin, USDH. Sky is now the fifth major crypto project to submit a proposal after Hyperliquid announced its search for partners on Friday.

