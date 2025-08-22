Five Taylor Swift Albums Return To The Charts In One Massive Surge

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 01:38
Sidekick
K$0.2178-5.26%
U
U$0.0143-24.73%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1819-0.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09992-2.27%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Munich, Germany

Five albums by Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department, Reputation, Lover, 1989 and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) — return to at least one chart apiece in the U.K. MUNICH, GERMANY – JULY 27: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Olympiastadion on July 27, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

As the world readies itself for Taylor Swift’s upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, interest in her previous full-lengths has grown considerably. Swift always fills multiple spaces on albums charts in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom, but this frame stands out from so many others, as multiple projects return to different rankings.

Fans across the U.K. have been streaming and buying Swift’s albums in large numbers for nearly two decades, but even her catalog rarely enjoys a comeback like the one that’s happening right now.

The Tortured Poets Department Reappears on Two Charts

Nine different albums by Swift appear on at least one chart in the U.K., and most live on several tallies. Of those nine, five titles return to at least one roster, and her most recent full-length manages to bounce back onto a handful of rankings at the same time.

The Tortured Poets Department is a bestseller once more in the U.K., as it blasts back onto both the Official Album Sales and Official Physical Albums charts. The Grammy-nominated blockbuster reenters those purchase-only tallies at Nos. 74 and 76, respectively. The set simultaneously rockets back into the top 40 on both the Official Albums and Official Albums Streaming charts as well.

Reputation and Lover Become Bestsellers Again

Of Swift’s more recent original albums, several reappear on the Official Album Downloads chart. Reputation is back at No. 68, while Lover soars to No. 82 after not finding space on the list just days ago. Both of those titles can also be found on multiple other rankings, and in every instance they climb. Reputation appears on three additional tallies, while Lover lives on two.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is Once Again a Streaming Win

1989 (Taylor’s Version), the re-recorded take on her pop masterpiece, is once again a streaming winner, as it appears out of thin air at No. 95 on the Official Albums Streaming chart. It is one of seven different releases by Swift that take up space on the 100-spot ranking of the most-streamed efforts in the country. At the moment, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) only appears on this one list.

1989 Finds its Way to the Main Albums Chart

As 1989 (Taylor’s Version) becomes a streaming success once more, the original 1989 returns to the Official Albums chart. The Grammy winner for Album of the Year is back at No. 88, joining The Tortured Poets Department, Folklore, Reputation, Lover, and Midnights on the U.K.’s list of the most popular full-lengths and EPs. 1989 gains 17 spaces on the Official Albums Streaming tally, beating its reworked edition.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/21/five-taylor-swift-albums-return-to-the-charts-in-one-massive-surge/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1173-2.25%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002644-10.03%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008808+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Share
Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

The post Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Aave V3 launches on Aptos, its first non-EVM deployment. Fully rebuilt in Move with audits, risk reviews, and a $500,000 bug bounty. The move includes incentives, Chainlink oracles, and tooling support at launch. Decentralized finance’s largest lending provider, Aave AAVE $297.9 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $4.52 B Vol. 24h: $473.33 M , has officially launched on Aptos APT $4.39 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $3.00 B Vol. 24h: $331.04 M , marking its first-ever deployment on a non-EVM blockchain. The historic expansion brings Aave V3 to a new ecosystem, advancing the protocol’s multichain strategy while introducing its widely used lending and borrowing infrastructure to a fresh user base. The wait is over.@Aave is now live on Aptos 👻🌐 pic.twitter.com/e4GVZwu9Nz — Aptos (@Aptos) August 21, 2025 Aave’s Expansion Beyond Ethereum Since its inception, Aave has operated exclusively on Ethereum ETH $4 241 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $511.91 B Vol. 24h: $31.01 B and EVM-compatible chains. Deploying on Aptos required a complete reimplementation of Aave V3 in the Move programming language, along with the development of a new front-end, SDK, and rigorous testing to ensure security and performance on Aptos. 500K Bug Bounty According to an official blog post by Aave, it currently supports native USDC, USDT, APT, and sUSDe. The Aptos Foundation will provide user rewards and liquidity incentives to encourage adoption, while Chainlink Price Feeds have been integrated to power oracle-secured markets. Risk parameters were designed by Chaos Labs and LlamaRisk, with extensive audits conducted by Zellic, Ottersec, SpearBit (Cantina), and Certora. A $500,000 bug bounty in Aave’s GHO stablecoin is also live to reinforce security. Why Aptos? Aptos is a proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain built using Move, a Rust-based smart contract language optimized for low latency and high throughput. APT is the native token of…
B
B$0.53911-6.49%
MemeCore
M$0.45819+1.15%
Capverse
CAP$0.0653+2.60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 02:22
Share
Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Investors are watching global economic developments closely, as a combination of inflation data, central bank commentary, and fiscal policy shifts […] The post Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05287-4.32%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/22 02:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

Hoichi’s Torii Gateway Takes Shibarium Cross-Chain As Co-Founders Discuss Project