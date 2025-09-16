Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Stock: Sharp Drop Amid Bold AI Restructuring and 30% Workforce Cut

By: Coincentral
2025/09/16 16:13
TLDR

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) ‘s stock price dropped sharply on September 15, closing at $22.93. The drop marked a 3.86% decrease, reflecting the market’s response to a major corporate announcement.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR

However, shares edged slightly higher in after-hours trading, indicating mild positive sentiment after the initial reaction.

Fiverr Slashes Workforce to Push AI Transformation

Fiverr International announced a significant organizational overhaul, cutting 250 roles—approximately 30% of its total workforce. The company aims to restructure into a lean, high-efficiency operation focused entirely on artificial intelligence integration. This move signals a shift in Fiverr’s long-term strategy and operational model.

The company had 762 employees at the end of last year, cutting a substantial change to its structure. The layoffs impact various departments as Fiverr eliminates multiple management layers and flattens the organization. Leadership emphasized the goal of increasing speed and agility across business functions.

The transformation will also include streamlining internal systems, eliminating redundant processes, and adopting AI tools across all key operations. Fiverr plans to reinvest a portion of the savings to build a more scalable and performance-driven infrastructure. The remainder will boost Adjusted EBITDA, now expected to hit its 25% margin target by 2026—ahead of schedule.

Strategic Focus Shifts Toward AI-Native Infrastructure

The restructuring supports Fiverr’s strategic pivot to become a platform built on AI from the ground up. The company is rolling out a modern, AI-native infrastructure aimed at increasing internal efficiency and reducing operating costs. This transition aligns with broader trends in the tech sector favoring automation and leaner teams.

Fiverr has already implemented AI in areas such as fraud detection and customer service, where automation reduced support ticket times. These early wins have shown how AI can replace manual effort and streamline backend operations effectively. This success has encouraged deeper investments in platform-wide AI deployment.

The company will focus on upskilling current employees while recruiting new talent with AI-specific capabilities. Fiverr will also expand into higher-value enterprise segments with targeted go-to-market initiatives. The company expects these changes to increase platform scalability and strengthen long-term competitiveness.

Business Outlook Remains Steady Despite Workforce Cuts

Despite the workforce reduction, Fiverr maintained its guidance for Q3 and full-year 2025 without changes. Management stated that customer experience and marketplace operations will not face disruption due to the restructuring. The platform will continue to deliver services as usual, supported by its automated and self-service framework.

Fiverr confirmed that outgoing employees will receive severance packages, extended healthcare, and job transition support. These steps aim to ease the impact of the layoffs and uphold the company’s reputation among its workforce. The leadership stressed that the company must return to a more agile and growth-focused structure.

While the company continues to face pressure in public markets, it remains confident in its transformation plan. With aggressive reinvestment in AI capabilities and a simplified corporate structure, Fiverr aims to build a future-ready platform. This strategic overhaul positions the company to scale faster while managing resources more efficiently.

 

