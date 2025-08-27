Flagship Integrates With Virtuals Protocol to Launch FYI Token on Base Chain

Flagship has launched its FYI token on Base chain through a FYI/VIRTUAL trading pair, as a prototype on the Virtuals Protocol. The integration aligns Flagship’s AI-driven trading platform with Virtuals’ growing ecosystem of agent-native tokens.

The company differentiates itself through its AI alpha agents, which identify cryptocurrency opportunities ahead of the curve by combining AI, social listening tools, and advanced analytics.

“Between 28 May 2025 and 1 August 2025, Flagship’s AI trading agents published paper-trade calls that outperformed nearly every benchmark. Agent Joker (memes) signaled gains equivalent to +376%, Agent DeFi highlighted opportunities at +113%, Agent Base at +57%, and Agent Singularity at over +52%,” said Jorn VZ, CEO and co-founder of Flagship.

These results contrast sharply with muted performance across traditional assets: Bitcoin +6.29%, Nasdaq +10.58%, and Gold declining (-0.33%) over the same period.

Flagship’s competitive edge lies in its AI trading personalities, each focused on distinct strategies. Agent Joker, for example, specializes in meme and social momentum plays, catching viral tokens such as $STUPID (+629%) before mainstream adoption. Agent DeFi highlights yield optimization and DeFi protocol plays, while Agent Singularity focuses on the AI-crypto intersection. Agent Base tracks projects and tokens native to Base chain.

Unlike “black box” funds, Flagship emphasizes transparency through its Agent Terminal, where users can view decision logs, trade rationales, and watchlists in real time. This open design builds trust and makes its AI “Crypto Brain” accessible globally.

Under the partnership, $FYI has launched on Uniswap with a FYI/VIRTUAL trading pair. This integration allows Virtuals users to acquire FYI directly within the Virtuals ecosystem while expanding liquidity through Uniswap’s established infrastructure.

Over the past month, Virtuals has rolled out upgrades to expand liquidity access and improve integration for AI-native projects. Several tokens launched via Virtuals have performed strongly post-launch, contributing to growing interest in the platform from both developers and investors.

“What we’re seeing isn’t just outperformance, it’s a fundamental shift in how alpha is generated. Our agents are redefining the trading landscape, and through Virtuals we’re ensuring this innovation reaches the market in the most decentralized, user-friendly way possible,” said Jorn.

Following the token launch, Flagship intends to expand its suite of agents into new sectors such as GameFi, RWAs, and privacy infrastructure. Future roadmap features include copy-trading, autonomous portfolio management, and expanded governance.

For Virtuals, the collaboration strengthens its role as a platform for projects deploying AI-agent ecosystems and issuing tokens tied to agent-driven activity.

About Flagship

Flagship is building the future of AI-powered trading through decentralized agent technology. Their autonomous AI agents, such as Joker, deliver institutional-grade performance by analyzing millions of daily messages from tracked traders, identifying explosive market moves before they reach mainstream radar.

The AI-powered “Crypto Brain” processes real-time sentiment and on-chain data, identifying alpha opportunities that human traders often miss. Integrating with Base, Flagship brings transparency and scalability to advanced trading strategies.

The upcoming $FYI token on Virtuals Protocol powers copy-trading, staking, and exclusive agent access. Backed by top investors, Flagship democratizes AI-driven trading for everyone.

Website | Twitter | Discord | Telegram

Disclaimer

The trades and performance figures mentioned above reflect paper-trading results only and do not represent live executed trades. These results are published transparently in the Flagship app for educational and informational purposes. Past performance, whether simulated or real, is not indicative of future outcomes. Digital asset trading carries risk, including possible loss of capital. $FYI is a utility token and does not represent equity or ownership in Flagship

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.