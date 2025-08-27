Flamengo Makes History With Huge Win Against Vitória

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 17:50
Threshold
T$0.01629+2.97%
SIX
SIX$0.02203+3.28%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014872-0.76%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4976+1.60%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.1273--%
WINK
WIN$0.00005483+4.99%

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 25: Pedro of Flamengo celebrates after scoring the team’s seventh goal during the Brasileirao 2025 match between Flamengo and Vitoria at Maracana Stadium on August 25, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Flamengo Makes History With 8-0 Win

Flamengo moved four points clear at the top of the Brazilian Série A with an unbelievable 8-0 victory over Vitória.

Flamengo sent a message to the rest of the Brazilian title contenders, and to the teams that are still competing in the Copa Libertadores this season with this emphatic victory. They team played some spectacular football.

Flamengo looks as potent as ever in front of goal, and the side is playing with an unmatched desire for silverware. The Rio de Janeiro club hasn’t won the league or Copa Libertadores for two and a half years and its huge fanbase expects a return to glory.

No team has won a Brazilian first division match by eight goals since the 1980s. The stunning result shows just how strong Flamengo is at the moment, bolstered by some big signings like Samuel Lino, who scored two of the eight Flamengo goals.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 25: Samuel Lino of Flamengo celebrates after scoring the team’s fifth goal during the Brasileirao 2025 match between Flamengo and Vitoria at Maracana Stadium on August 25, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Pedro Shines For Flamengo

Brazilian forward Pedro scored a hat-trick of goals for Flamengo in this game. The attacker is in sublime form. He has registered six goals and one assist in the last three games. Pedro missed a lot of football last year because of an injury but he has returned to his best in the black and red stripes of Flamengo. He is a huge fan favourite at the Maracanã Stadium.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 25: Pedro Guilherme of Flamengo celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the match between Flamengo and Vitoria as part of Brasileirao 2025 at Maracana Stadium on August 25, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ruano Carneiro/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Pedro finished all three of his goals inside the box but he did so with such style and grace. He tormented the Vitória backline with his twists and turns. Pedro’s third and final goal saw him completely bamboozle the defender with a ‘flip-flap’ move that Ronaldinho would have been proud of. The crowd gasped before Pedro clipped the ball over the onrushing keeper and into the net.

Flamengo Leads The Title Race

This victory sees Flamengo restore a four-point lead at the top of the table over title rivals Palmeiras. Palmeiras, who has won two of the last three league titles, played earlier on Monday evening and recorded a 3-0 victory over Sport. Palmeiras have played one game less than Flamengo, so if they win that game in hand just one point will separate the two clubs on the leaderboard. Both teams are fighting for the top prize after a long season that has included the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup.

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 25: Vitor Roque of Palmeiras reacts during a Brasileirao 2025 match at Allianz Parque on August 25, 2025 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Cruzeiro is still lurking in third place. The Foxes won 2-1 at home against Internacional earlier this weekend. Striker Kaio Jorge, who has also just been called up to Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad, scored his 15th league goal in the fixture.

In the next round of matches Flamengo and Cruzeiro both play at home. Palmeiras, on the other hand, travels across town to take on Corinthians in the ‘Derby Paulista.’ All three contenders may have been victorious this weekend, but the next shock result is never far away in the Série A.

BELO HORIZONTE, BRAZIL – AUGUST 23: Kaio Jorge of Cruzeiro runs for the ball during a match between Cruzeiro and Internacional as part of Brasileirao 2025 at Mineirão Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/josephosullivan/2025/08/27/flamengo-makes-history-with-huge-win-against-vitria/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

BlockDAG has surged into 2025 as one of the year’s most talked-about projects, raising more than $385 million in its […] The post Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing? appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1006+0.52%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/27 18:00
Share
Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Investors are always searching for the top altcoin to buy now. While the market is full of choices, three names stand out: Bitcoin, Solana, and MAGACOIN FINANCE. Each brings something different to the table, but all are being ranked as strong picks for 2025 and beyond. Here’s a breakdown of why these three coins are [...] The post Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.00056+6.87%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/27 18:20
Share
Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

PANews reported on August 27th that QCP Capital, a Singapore-based crypto investment firm, published a statement stating that the Federal Reserve's independence is under scrutiny, and that Trump may assemble a team more aligned with his own views to push for a more dovish policy. Currently, Bowman, Waller, and Milan are widely believed to be leaning toward Trump's support. If Governor Lisa Cook is removed, the number of Federal Reserve Board members aligned with Trump will reach four, even before the appointments of the two vice chairs and the next chair are finalized. Following the Jackson Hole meeting, the Fed has become more concerned about the slowing job market, the severe employment situation, and the risk of accelerating hyperinflation, setting the stage for a September rate cut. Nvidia, a bellwether for AI trading, released its earnings report after the market closed today. The "Mag7," comprising Nvidia and seven other major tech stocks, accounts for approximately 33% of the S&P 500 index. Their performance and guidance will be key to monitoring the impact of AI spending on revenue growth. However, Nvidia faces increasing headwinds. An MIT study shows that 95% of AI projects are unprofitable, and the next generation of large language models has diminishing returns on scale. Recent weakness in the cryptocurrency sector is linked to selling by large holders. If US stocks continue to decline, confidence in Bitcoin among traditional financial asset allocators could be impacted, potentially triggering a new round of risk reduction.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.452+2.91%
Vice
VICE$0.01297-4.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1006+0.52%
Share
PANews2025/08/27 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

USDJPY Forecast: UBS Unveils Pivotal Ceiling at 148-150

Panora Successfully Raises Fresh Capital to Become Aptos’ Ultimate DeFi Super App