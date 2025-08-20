Flamengo Moves Four Points Clear In Brazilian Série A Title Race

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 03:46
Humanity
H$0.03095-5.98%
Threshold
T$0.01592-3.98%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0992-7.64%
FORM
FORM$3.5388-5.36%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02208-2.17%
FBL-LIBERTADORES-FLAMENGO-INTER

Flamengo’s forward #27 Bruno Henrique celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Copa Libertadores round of 16 first leg all-Brazilian football match between Flamengo and Internacional at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 13, 2025.

AFP via Getty Images

Flamengo is top of the Brazilian Série A at the midway point in the season. The Rio de Janeiro club leads by four points, with Palmeiras and Cruzeiro joining a three horse race for the title.

Flamengo Stays On Top

Flamengo has been in dominant form as of late. The team on top of the league isn’t showing any signs of weakness after 19 games of this campaign and is certainly favourite to go on and win this title.

PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL – AUGUST 17: Gonzalo Plata of Flamengo celebrates after scoring the third goal of his team during the match between Internacional and Flamengo as part of Brasileirao 2025 at Beira-Rio Stadium on August 17, 2025 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro H. Tesch/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This weekend Flamengo picked up three important points away at Internacional, a team who Flamengo also leads in the Copa Libertadores round of 16. The team has suffered just one league defeat since the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup in June and only two in total all season, the least by any side.

Flamengo’s defence has been in spectacular form. It has conceded just nine goals in 19 league games, the the lowest tally in the league by far, whilst also scoring the most goals in the Sèrie A. This club is hurting from four seasons without a league title but on current form that bad run will come to an end this year.

Never Write Off Palmeiras

Despite infighting at the club and star player Estêvão’s move to Chelsea, Palmeiras are sneakily hanging onto Flamengo’s lead.

In recent weeks Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira has complained about the clubs pitch, and also received threats and jeers from his own fans, and yet results on the pitch have been steady for the São Paulo outfit.

BELO HORIZONTE, BRAZIL – DECEMBER 06: Dudu of Palmeira celebrate with the trophy after winning the match between Cruzeiro and Palmeiras as part of Brasileirao 2023 at Mineirao Stadium on December 06, 2023 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Palmeiras currently sits in second place in the table, trailing Flamengo by four points but with an extra game still to play. The champions of Brazil in 2022 and 2023 still believes it can win a third title in four years.

Palmeiras hasn’t entertained in the league this season, scoring and conceding few goals. The club has won five out of its last six league games, but each of those victories came by just a single goal. Does this mean Palmeiras have been lucky or is winning under pressure the true sign of a champion?

Cruzeiro Still Has Hope

The outsider in the title challenge is still very much in the race. Cruzeiro, from the city of Belo Horizonte, currently sits in third place in the table but five points adrift of Flamengo, with one more game played.

BELO HORIZONTE, BRAZIL – August 10: Kaio Jorge of Cruceiro reacts after a defeat in the match between Cruzeiro and Santos as part of Brasileirao 2025 at Mineirão Stadium on August 10, 2025 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Nobody can rule Cruzeiro out, but the team is on a terrible run of form. ‘The Foxes’ drew 1-1 away to Mirassol on Monday night which means in five league games it has won just one match. This bad patch includes two home defeats to ‘weaker’ opposition Santos and Cearà.

Yet, as long as star striker and Série A top scorer Kaio Jorge stays on form Cruzeiro will stay on the heels of Flamengo and Palmeiras. The 23 year-old is having a stunning season. In 19 league matches he has provided one goal contribution per game, scoring 14 goals and providing five assists. Cruzeiro has enjoyed huge victories against teams like league leaders Flamengo this season, but simply cannot drop more points to bottom-half teams if it has serious title ambitions.

BELO HORIZONTE, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 26: Kaio Jorge of Cruzeiro celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2024 Quarterfinal Second Leg match between Cruzeiro and Libertad at Mineirao Stadium on September 26, 2024 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/josephosullivan/2025/08/19/flamengo-moves-four-points-clear-in-brazilian-srie-a-title-race/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

X, formerly Twitter, is looking to enhance its “super app” credentials with the rollout of in-app investment and trading features. According to a report by the Financial Times, the social media platform, which has gained significant traction since Elon Musk…
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001051-6.41%
RWAX
APP$0.00266+0.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 22:14
Share
The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

With the Senate passing the bill, what are the hurdles for the GENIUS Act to become a formal law? What legislative procedures need to be completed? What clauses are the focus of debate among lawmakers? PANews sorted out its core links.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.695-4.44%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4675-3.40%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016682-12.46%
Share
PANews2025/05/20 12:00
Share
Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss Remember that bold forecast from 2018? Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff famously suggested that Bitcoin was “more likely” to tumble to $100 than surge past $10,000. Fast forward to 2025, and Bitcoin is trading at a staggering $113,260, having recently hit an all-time high of $124,128. This dramatic rise has prompted Rogoff to reflect on his much-discussed Bitcoin prediction, offering valuable insights into the unpredictable nature of digital assets. Why Did the Bitcoin Prediction Go Wrong? Rogoff’s original thesis was straightforward: he believed Bitcoin’s primary use case was illicit activity. Consequently, he anticipated a global regulatory crackdown that would suppress its value. However, the reality unfolded quite differently. Speaking on X (formerly Twitter), Rogoff cited several key factors that led to his inaccurate forecast: Lack of Effective Regulation: Contrary to expectations, comprehensive global regulation did not materialize swiftly. This allowed Bitcoin to grow without the anticipated governmental constraints. Unexpected Adoption: Beyond illicit uses, Bitcoin saw significant and unexpected adoption. This included institutional investment, corporate treasuries, and growing mainstream acceptance, expanding its utility far beyond what was initially perceived. Regulatory Inaction: While discussions about regulation continued, concrete, coordinated global action that would cripple Bitcoin’s value largely remained absent, or was too slow to impact its momentum. These elements combined to create an environment where Bitcoin could flourish, directly contradicting the economist’s earlier Bitcoin prediction. The Unstoppable Rise of Bitcoin The journey from $10,000 to over $113,000 has been nothing short of remarkable. Bitcoin’s resilience and growth highlight a fundamental shift in how the world views digital currencies. What was once seen purely as a speculative or niche asset has evolved into a significant player in the global financial landscape. Its decentralized nature, coupled with increasing liquidity and infrastructure development, has fueled this impressive ascent. Many factors contributed to this growth, including: Growing institutional interest and investment. Increased retail adoption and accessibility through various platforms. The narrative of Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and traditional financial instability. This sustained upward trajectory continues to challenge conventional economic models and forecasts. Lessons from a Misguided Bitcoin Prediction Rogoff’s reflection offers crucial lessons for anyone attempting to forecast the future of emerging technologies. Predicting the trajectory of innovative assets like Bitcoin is inherently challenging due to their nascent stage and rapid evolution. Traditional economic models, while robust for established markets, may not fully capture the dynamics of disruptive innovations. What can we learn from this? Adaptability is Key: Economic models and forecasts need to be dynamic and adaptable to new information and changing market conditions. Understand New Paradigms: Cryptocurrencies introduce new economic paradigms that require fresh perspectives, not just applying old frameworks. Embrace Uncertainty: The future of digital assets remains uncertain, making rigid predictions risky. A flexible approach is often more prudent. The missed Bitcoin prediction serves as a powerful reminder of how quickly the financial world can change. Navigating the Future of Bitcoin While Bitcoin’s journey has defied many early skeptics, its future still holds potential volatility and ongoing regulatory developments. Governments and financial institutions worldwide are still grappling with how to integrate or regulate digital assets effectively. However, the foundational adoption and technological advancements suggest that Bitcoin is here to stay, evolving into a more mature asset class. For investors and enthusiasts, staying informed about regulatory shifts, technological upgrades, and broader market sentiment is crucial. The market continues to mature, offering both opportunities and risks. It is always wise to approach these markets with a clear understanding of your risk tolerance. In conclusion, Kenneth Rogoff’s candid reflection on his 2018 Bitcoin prediction underscores the complex and often unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market. His insights highlight how factors like regulatory evolution and unexpected adoption can dramatically alter the course of emerging technologies. Bitcoin’s remarkable journey from a niche asset to a global financial phenomenon continues to challenge conventional wisdom, proving that innovation often moves faster than forecasts. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. Who is Kenneth Rogoff? Kenneth Rogoff is a prominent American economist and professor of economics at Harvard University. He is known for his work on international economics and public finance. 2. What was Rogoff’s original Bitcoin prediction? In 2018, Rogoff predicted that Bitcoin was “more likely” to fall to $100 than rise to $10,000, primarily due to his belief that its main use was for illicit activities and that a global regulatory crackdown was imminent. 3. Why did his Bitcoin prediction prove inaccurate? Rogoff attributes his misjudgment to the lack of effective global regulation, the unexpected and widespread adoption of Bitcoin, and the general inaction from regulatory bodies that he had anticipated. 4. What is Bitcoin’s current price? As of 2025, Bitcoin is trading at $113,260, having recently reached an all-time high of $124,128. 5. What can we learn from this missed forecast? This situation teaches us that emerging technologies like Bitcoin are highly unpredictable. Economic models need to be adaptable, and forecasters must consider new paradigms and unexpected adoption patterns rather than relying solely on traditional frameworks. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your friends and on your social media channels! Help us spread awareness about the evolving cryptocurrency landscape and the fascinating stories within it. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00220012-4.64%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0192-3.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10041-2.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 05:15
Share

Trending News

More

Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Live Utility: Cold Wallet Pays You Now, While Ethereum Waits on $15K and Tron’s Volume Hits 11 Billion

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before