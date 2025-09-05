Flare and XRPL Target Harvard to Launch Next Big Crypto Apps

The event, organized with Web3 education platform EasyA, is expected to draw 200 participants competing for a $35,000 prize pool, according to a press release, shared with Coindoo.

The hackathon is designed to showcase how Flare’s interoperability protocols and XRPL’s payment infrastructure can combine to fuel innovations in decentralized finance, real-world asset tokenization, and consumer-facing apps.

Teams will be challenged across three areas: financial products anchored in real-world data, composable dApps that blend XRPL and Flare functionality, and lightweight consumer applications with creative use cases.

Workshops led by Flare engineers will give attendees hands-on exposure to technologies such as smart accounts, FAssets, and oracles, while highlighting how XRPL accounts can control contracts deployed on Flare.

Organizers see this as a practical demonstration of how the two ecosystems complement one another – XRPL providing speed and liquidity, and Flare enabling secure data, cross-chain proofs, and interoperability.

The Harvard event follows EasyA’s recent developer education campaigns and signals a growing push to expand the XRPFi ecosystem. Flare’s Max Luck described it as a way to connect infrastructure with builders, while XRPL Commons’ Odelia Torteman emphasized that merging XRPL’s settlement layer with Flare’s decentralized data unlocks new possibilities for DeFi.

