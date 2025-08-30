The post Flare Crypto Price Falls Below Key Averages, Can it Hold $0.0209? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Flare crypto price is under pressure as it continues to slide, reflecting broader bearish sentiment. The token is down 2.1% since yesterday to $0.02127 and almost 10% over the past week. Market capitalization has slipped 2% to $1.53 billion, while trading volume rose 10.87% to $9.18 million.

The price decline coincides with a shift in market sentiment. While Flare’s Learn & Earn campaign with Revolut, targeting 400,000+ users, has generated long-term optimism, its restriction on immediate FLR reward withdrawals has muted enthusiasm among short-term speculators.

Flare Price Analysis

FLR price is trading below its 7-day SMA of $0.0222 and its 30-day SMA of $0.0231. This indicates bearish momentum, with both averages acting as dynamic resistance levels. The MACD histogram at –0.000382 further confirms weakening buying pressure. While the RSI is hovering near 38.8 suggests it is edging toward oversold territory without showing signs of a clear reversal.

The immediate support sits at $0.0209, followed by a stronger base at $0.018. If these levels fail to hold, further downside could accelerate. On the upside, a close above $0.0222 could help the token stabilize and potentially challenge the $0.0233 mark.

Traders should monitor how FLR behaves around its current support. Holding above $0.0209 could offer a base for a potential rebound, but any sustained failure below this level raises the risk of a drop toward $0.018.

