Flare, EasyA, and XRPL to host a crypto hackathon

Flare, a full-stack Layer 1 (L1) solution, is joining forces with EasyA and XRPL Commons to host a 36-hour hackathon at Harvard University on September 20–21, 2025, as per the most recent info shared with Finbold on Thursday, September 3.

The event will gather 200 developers and focus on Flare’s interoperability protocols and the ways XRP Ledger (XRPL) can power the next wave of decentralized finance (DeFi).

With a $35,000 prize pool at stake, participants will gain hands-on cross-chain development experience across cross-chain finance and real-world assets, composable decentralized applications (dApps) and interoperable infrastructure, as well as consumer-focused apps.

In addition, Flare engineers will help participants familiarize themselves with technologies such as Flare’s FAassets, programmable liquidity, smart accounts, decentralized oracles, and XRPL-controlled accounts.

XRPL has long been recognized for its speed, liquidity, and robust support for tokenization, while Flare brings secure interoperability and decentralized data capabilities.

Together, the two platforms aim to introduce new advancements in areas such as event-driven yield products and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).

The initiative builds on Flare’s ongoing partnership with EasyA, the Web3 education platform that has been onboarding developers through its #60DaysOfFlare campaign, which has already brought numerous programmers to Flare’s technology stack.

Max Luck, Head of Growth at Flare, thus described the hackathon as creating “a direct loop between the XRPL and Flare infrastructure.”