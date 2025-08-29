Flare Expands Institutional Reach as Everything Blockchain Adopts XRPFi for Treasury Yield

Flare, the Layer 1 blockchain focused on data and interoperability, announced today that Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to adopt Flare’s institutional-grade XRPFi (XRP DeFi) framework for its digital asset treasury. The move positions EBZT among the first U.S. public companies to deploy XRP in a compliant, yield-bearing structure. It follows Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR), which committed $100 million in XRP to the Flare ecosystem earlier this year.

The agreement shows growing institutional interest in converting traditionally non-yielding digital assets into productive treasury instruments. Under the XRPFi framework, Everything Blockchain intends to convert XRP into FXRP via Flare’s FAssets trustless bridging system and then deploy those assets across decentralized lending, staking and liquidity protocols. It will happen while retaining governance, security and auditability standards suitable for publicly listed companies.

“XRP, now a roughly $150 billion asset, has been a cornerstone of digital finance for more than a decade, yet institutions have had few ways to make it productive,” says Hugo Philion, Co-Founder and CEO of Flare. “Flare changes that by enabling a compliant, on-chain, non-custodial yield framework designed for corporate treasuries. With VivoPower and now Everything Blockchain, public companies are validating that XRPFi is not just a concept but an emerging institutional standard.”

XRPFi Gains Traction

At the heart of XRPFi is FAssets, Flare’s mechanism for bringing non-smart contract assets like XRP and BTC into smart contract environments without custodial intermediaries. Flare’s Firelight protocol, a decentralized restaking layer, complements FAssets by enabling additional yield and security mechanisms. Everything Blockchain says it will leverage these rails to turn passive XRP holdings into income-producing assets for shareholders.

Arthur Rozenberg, CEO of Everything Blockchain Inc., says, “This is about unlocking the true financial utility of digital assets like XRP, not just as speculative holdings, but as yield-bearing instruments that can compound over time. Flare gives us the rails to do this in a way that meets the governance, security, and auditability standards required of public companies.”

Flare and its partners are pitching XRPFi as an institutional framework that could change how companies hold and manage digital assets on their balance sheets. With multiple public companies beginning to adopt the standard and millions in assets already active on the network, Flare aims to become the default programmable utility layer for XRP in institutional finance. The upcoming wider rollout of FAssets is expected to extend these same yield opportunities to other non-smart contract assets.

Flare Network is a Layer 1 blockchain that enables digital assets like XRP to participate in decentralized finance through smart contracts, unlocking yield opportunities while maintaining institutional-grade security and compliance. Everything Blockchain, a publicly traded company building a diversified digital asset treasury across high-conviction tokens and validator infrastructure, says the MOU shows a broader shift in how public companies approach blockchain participation and treasury management.

As corporate treasuries look beyond cash and traditional short-term instruments for yield, XRPFi and Flare’s tooling offer an alternative route: transform dormant digital holdings into a managed, auditable income stream. Whether that approach becomes mainstream among public companies will depend on continued regulatory clarity, security audits and further real-world deployment, but for now, Flare has added another public company to its institutional roster.