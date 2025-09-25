Flare launches FXRP, a 1:1 XRP-backed token enabling lending, trading, and DeFi access, expanding XRP’s utility in decentralized finance. Flare Network has taken a major step in bringing XRP into decentralized finance. The blockchain platform launched FXRP, a wrapped XRP that enables holders to utilise the token in lending, trading, and liquidity in DeFi applications. […] The post Flare Launches FXRP, Opening DeFi Access to XRP Holders appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Flare launches FXRP, a 1:1 XRP-backed token enabling lending, trading, and DeFi access, expanding XRP’s utility in decentralized finance. Flare Network has taken a major step in bringing XRP into decentralized finance. The blockchain platform launched FXRP, a wrapped XRP that enables holders to utilise the token in lending, trading, and liquidity in DeFi applications. […] The post Flare Launches FXRP, Opening DeFi Access to XRP Holders appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Flare Launches FXRP, Opening DeFi Access to XRP Holders

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/25 12:30
XRP
DeFi
TokenFi
SecondLive
Flare launches FXRP, a 1:1 XRP-backed token enabling lending, trading, and DeFi access, expanding XRP’s utility in decentralized finance.

Flare Network has taken a major step in bringing XRP into decentralized finance. The blockchain platform launched FXRP, a wrapped XRP that enables holders to utilise the token in lending, trading, and liquidity in DeFi applications. This is the first-ever live launch of Flare’s new system that allows the use of digital assets to be expanded beyond the standard boundaries.

FXRP Opens New Financial Paths for XRP Holders

Flare has a process of tokenizing regular tokens into DeFi-ready assets called “FAssets”. As per the announcement made by Flare on X, FXRP is backed 1:1 by XRP and secured with a structure of overcollateralization. Moreover, this makes sure that all FXRP transaction interactions with decentralized applications will be trusted. Oracle agents handle the minting process on the network, providing XRP holders with a clear pathway to new financial opportunities by accepting collateral.

Security has been a central issue with the rollout. The Flare team said FXRP has been audited four times by Zellic and Coinspect as well as subject to additional reviews from Code4rena and bug bounties on Immunefi. The system remains monitored on a real-time basis by Hypernative. To ensure stablecoin properties, FXRP minting of five million is limited in the first week, thereby giving a careful start before increasing supply.

At launch, users can mint FXRP by bridging their XRP using supported wallets, such as Ledger and Bifrost. For the exchange types, FXRP is also offered on SparkDEX, BlazeSwap, and Enosys. Liquidity pools already have rewards in rFLR tokens. Some pools, like FXRP/USD0 markets, offer up to 50 percent APR. These high returns create strong incentives for early adoption.

FXRP Ecosystem Grows with Staking, Loans, and Stablecoins

Observers in the industry observe that FXRP is not simply a tool for executing trades. Users can also use the asset as collateral within Enosys Loans to support the first XRP stablecoin on Flare. In addition, the roadmap introduces a liquid stXRP derivative. In addition, this will let holders stake their assets while keeping access to liquidity. These additions signify a proliferating ecosystem around XRP on Flare.

Analysts in the blockchain sector have theorized that FXRP is a link between digital assets of the past and the DeFi environment, which is on the rise. While Ethereum and other smart contract blockchains have dominated DeFi, XRP has been perceived as being limited in this area. Through Flare’s technological solution, Ripple XRP holders now have access to lending, liquidity farming, and other DeFi applications without having to leave their ecosystem. This provides a new chapter of adoption for XRP.

All the impact of FXRP might be of importance. As DeFi continues to grow, adding assets like XRP can increase liquidity and user participation across networks. Additionally, analysts expect that more tokens without native smart contract support could launch on Flare using the same model. Therefore, XRP holders now have an opportunity to use their tokens more actively. This shift could help redefine XRP’s role in global finance.

