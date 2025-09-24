TLDR FXRP launches, bridging XRP with DeFi for seamless decentralized finance. FXRP empowers XRP holders to participate in DeFi with rewards and liquidity pools. Flare’s FXRP transforms XRP for DeFi, offering collateral and rewards. FXRP integrates XRP into DeFi, unlocking lending, liquidity, and staking opportunities. Flare’s FXRP: Securely mint XRP for DeFi with high rewards [...] The post Flare Launches FXRP to Unlock XRP’s DeFi Potential appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR FXRP launches, bridging XRP with DeFi for seamless decentralized finance. FXRP empowers XRP holders to participate in DeFi with rewards and liquidity pools. Flare’s FXRP transforms XRP for DeFi, offering collateral and rewards. FXRP integrates XRP into DeFi, unlocking lending, liquidity, and staking opportunities. Flare’s FXRP: Securely mint XRP for DeFi with high rewards [...] The post Flare Launches FXRP to Unlock XRP’s DeFi Potential appeared first on CoinCentral.

Flare Launches FXRP to Unlock XRP’s DeFi Potential

By: Coincentral
2025/09/24 23:40
TLDR

  • FXRP launches, bridging XRP with DeFi for seamless decentralized finance.
  • FXRP empowers XRP holders to participate in DeFi with rewards and liquidity pools.
  • Flare’s FXRP transforms XRP for DeFi, offering collateral and rewards.
  • FXRP integrates XRP into DeFi, unlocking lending, liquidity, and staking opportunities.
  • Flare’s FXRP: Securely mint XRP for DeFi with high rewards and flexible use.

Flare has officially launched FXRP, a wrapped version of XRP that can now be used across decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. This marks a significant milestone for XRP holders, as FXRP offers a way to interact with DeFi protocols in a non-custodial and decentralized manner. By using Flare’s FAssets system, XRP is transformed into a collateralized asset that can participate in DeFi activities like lending and liquidity provision.

FXRP: The Bridge Between XRP and DeFi

FXRP is the first live implementation of Flare’s FAssets, which convert non-smart contract tokens into assets that can engage in DeFi. XRP holders can mint FXRP by locking up collateral via Flare’s network of independent agents. This allows them to trade, lend, or use it in liquidity pools across Flare’s DeFi platforms. The process starts with a capped minting volume of 5 million FXRP in the first week, with gradual increases afterward. Flare’s decentralized exchanges like SparkDEX, BlazeSwap, and Enosys.  Wallets such as Luminite and Oxen Flow, provide easy access for FXRP trading and minting.

To incentivize liquidity, Flare will distribute rewards in the form of rFLR tokens to liquidity pools that support FXRP. Pools such as FXRP/USDT on various DEXes are offering attractive annual percentage rates (APRs), with some targets up to 50%. These rewards are intended to stimulate the ecosystem and encourage wider adoption of FXRP in DeFi activities. As FXRP usage increases, additional DeFi features such as collateralized borrowing will be introduced, further expanding its utility.

Flare’s Multi-Layered Security Approach for FAssets

Flare emphasizes the security of its FAssets system through extensive audits and ongoing monitoring. Independent audits by firms like Zellic and Coinspect have assessed the system, and Flare has integrated bug bounty programs and 24/7 monitoring by Hypernative. This multi-layered approach ensures that FXRP’s use in DeFi remains secure and auditable, addressing potential risks associated with trustless bridging and multi-chain minting.

Flare’s FXRP yg will be integrated with other assets, such as stXRP from the upcoming Firelight project. These integrations will enable FXRP to be used as collateral for loans and in yield-generation strategies within curated vaults. The goal is to create a comprehensive XRP-powered DeFi environment, providing XRP holders with multiple ways to earn yield and participate in the decentralized financial ecosystem.

With the launch of FXRP, Flare is positioning itself as a key player in the expanding DeFi landscape. It offers XRP holders the tools to leverage their assets in a decentralized and permissionless manner. This marks a new chapter for XRP as it joins the broader DeFi movement, empowering users with more options for utilizing their holdings.

 

