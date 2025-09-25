TLDR Flare has launched FXRP, allowing XRP holders to access DeFi applications Over $7.1 million in XRP was locked in Flare’s vault within hours of launch FXRP enables XRP to be used for lending, borrowing, and earning interest The system is fully decentralized with all transactions tracked on the blockchain Security measures include multiple audits [...] The post Flare Network Launches FXRP: XRP Now Available for DeFi Applications appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Flare has launched FXRP, allowing XRP holders to access DeFi applications Over $7.1 million in XRP was locked in Flare’s vault within hours of launch FXRP enables XRP to be used for lending, borrowing, and earning interest The system is fully decentralized with all transactions tracked on the blockchain Security measures include multiple audits [...] The post Flare Network Launches FXRP: XRP Now Available for DeFi Applications appeared first on Blockonomi.

Flare Network Launches FXRP: XRP Now Available for DeFi Applications

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/25 19:13
XRP
XRP$2.8358-1.50%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00557+0.54%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001593-7.49%
1
1$0.011524-14.19%

TLDR

  • Flare has launched FXRP, allowing XRP holders to access DeFi applications
  • Over $7.1 million in XRP was locked in Flare’s vault within hours of launch
  • FXRP enables XRP to be used for lending, borrowing, and earning interest
  • The system is fully decentralized with all transactions tracked on the blockchain
  • Security measures include multiple audits and 24/7 monitoring

Flare Network has officially launched FXRP, a wrapped version of XRP that enables the token to participate in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. This move represents a major expansion for XRP, which has traditionally been used primarily for payments and money transfers.

The new system allows XRP holders to lock their tokens and mint FXRP through Flare’s FAssets system. This creates a 1:1 ERC-20 token on the Flare blockchain that can be used across various DeFi protocols.

The launch has seen strong early adoption. Within hours, more than $7.1 million worth of XRP had already flowed into Flare’s core vault, according to data shared by XRP validator Vet_XO. This figure continues to grow as minting activity increases.

FXRP opens up several new use cases for XRP holders. Users can now leverage their XRP as collateral, liquidity, or staking capital within DeFi protocols on the Flare network.

RippleX, the development arm of Ripple, highlighted that FXRP enables lending, borrowing, and yield generation opportunities that were previously unavailable to XRP holders. These new functions extend beyond the token’s traditional role in payments.

How FXRP Works

FXRP functions as an overcollateralized asset, allowing for non-custodial minting and transparent on-chain verification. Users can mint FXRP by depositing collateral through Flare’s independent agents.

Once minted, FXRP can be traded, lent, or added as liquidity on decentralized exchanges like SparkDEX, BlazeSwap, and Enosys. Wallets such as Luminite and Oxen Flow support minting and bridging to simplify access.

Flare has implemented a gradual rollout strategy. The network has capped FXRP issuance at 5 million units during its first week, with plans to increase this limit over time.

To encourage early participation, Flare is offering incentives. Liquidity pools will distribute rFLR (Reward Flare tokens) with targeted annual percentage rates reaching up to 50% for FXRP/USDT pairs.

Security is a priority for the FXRP system. Flare has conducted multiple independent audits with firms like Zellic and Coinspect. The system also employs 24/7 monitoring by Hypernative and supports bug bounty programs to identify and address risks.

Future Plans and Warnings

Flare cofounder Hugo Philion called the launch “a momentous moment” that marks both the culmination of years of development and the start of a new phase. He credited a 2018 conversation with Ripple’s David Schwartz as a pivotal moment that shaped the project.

Looking ahead, Flare plans to expand its FAssets system to include wrapped versions of Bitcoin and Dogecoin. The network also intends to launch integrations like liquid staking with stXRP through the Firelight project, which will allow FXRP to be used as collateral for loans and yield-generating strategies.

Flare has also introduced an XRP-backed stablecoin to strengthen the token’s role in DeFi. This adds yet another use case to the expanding XRP ecosystem.

However, community voices have urged caution. XRP validator Vet warned investors that all yield-bearing tokens carry risks. “Every ounce of yield is paid by some amount of risk,” they noted, adding that “some projects will rug and go belly up.”

Flare’s token, FLR, currently ranks 80th by market capitalization at about $1.9 billion and recently traded near $0.03, reflecting growing interest in its expanding ecosystem.

The FXRP launch represents Flare’s effort to bring XRP into the growing DeFi landscape, potentially opening new opportunities for one of the cryptocurrency market’s longest-standing assets.

The post Flare Network Launches FXRP: XRP Now Available for DeFi Applications appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, Ethereum treasury company SharpLink Gaming announced that it is working with Superstate to issue tokenized stocks SBET directly on the Ethereum blockchain. It will realize the native tokenization of its equity on the chain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform and expand Superstate's multi-chain capital market infrastructure.
Multichain
MULTI$0.03724+0.97%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 20:22
Share
Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group has doubled its stake in Metaplanet, becoming the largest shareholder with an 11.45% holding worth nearly $500 million. The post Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 20:04
Share
Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen launched an AI agent that aims to redefine how traders interact with blockchain data. AI agents are increasingly redefining crypto trading. On Thursday, Sept. 25, Nansen launched its own agent, Nansen AI. The agent will analyze wallets, explain portfolio…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1157-6.84%
SUN
SUN$0.026235-8.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/25 20:37
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Robinhood US to List WLFI

South Korea's ruling party establishes digital asset task force to draft stablecoin and cryptocurrency legislation