Flare’s FLR Goes Native on Hyperliquid, LayerZero OFT Enables Permissionless Spot Trading

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 23:00
FLR listing on Hyperliquid

Today, Flare’s native token FLR went live for spot trading on Hyperliquid, giving users a native, permissionless on-chain trading route made possible by LayerZero’s Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard. The move lets FLR holders deposit via Stargate and trade FLR directly on Hyperliquid’s on-chain orderbook, removing the need for wrapped tokens and the extra gas that often comes with unwrapping.

Hyperliquid’s listing is notable for a few practical improvements:

  • Native, not wrapped. Hyperliquid will list native FLR, so deposits and withdrawals avoid the unwrap/repay steps that inflate gas costs and complicate custody.
  • Permissionless listing. Flare acquired the FLR ticker on Hyperliquid to permissionlessly enable spot trading, keeping the process open and decentralized.
  • Fast bridging via OFT + Stargate. LayerZero’s OFT links FLR into Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM and HyperCore environments so users can bridge in quickly and trade immediately.
  • Better on-chain execution. Traders get an on-chain orderbook with tighter spreads and visible liquidity, which can lower implicit trading costs compared with more fragmented on-chain markets.

“Hyperliquid trading volumes have soared over the recent months, rendering it a high-priority exchange listing with compelling prospects for the FLR token,” said Hugo Philion, CEO & Co-founder of Flare. “Harnessing LayerZero’s native OFT standard and Hyperliquid’s decentralized listing flow, users can now access a permissionless bridge-in, trade, bridge-out experience for FLR.”

How it Actually Works

Flare’s deployment uses LayerZero’s NativeOFTAdapter to mint/burn FLR across chains: FLR bridges from the Flare mainnet to HyperCore for spot trading and can be routed back via HyperEVM and LayerZero when users withdraw. Flare plans to enable a direct bridge back from HyperCore to Flare once that pathway becomes available.

The FLR token is registered as a HIP-1 asset on HyperCore with an FLR/USDC market already open; Hyperliquid plans to expand to other stable pairs like USDT0 and USDH as the ecosystem matures.

“The OFT standard is turning FLR into a first-class omnichain asset,” said Filip Koprivec, Chief Product Officer at Flare. “Combine that with Hyperliquid’s on-chain market structure and you get speed, transparency, and strong price discovery for everyday traders. Utilizing LayerZero, the default bridging solution on the Flare network, allows us to enable a seamless user experience while keeping true to our ethos: no compromise on security that our blockchain offers.”

Funding Your Hyperliquid Account

Flare provided three simple routes to fund a Hyperliquid account:

  • Option A — USDT0 (from Flare). Bridge USDT0 → USDT0 on HyperCore via Stargate (or usdt0.to), then swap for USDC on Hyperliquid. Note: $1 fee to activate a Hyperliquid account.
  • Option B — FLR (from Flare). Bridge FLR directly from Flare to HyperCore/HyperEVM via Stargate, trade on FLR/USDC, and bridge back to Flare for staking and FlareDrop eligibility.
  • Option C — USDC (from Arbitrum). Deposit USDC from Arbitrum directly in the Hyperliquid app. Users can move assets between HyperCore and HyperEVM in-app, then exit via Stargate routes.

Hyperliquid’s trading app is available at its trading interface.

Market Reaction and Price Context

At the time of writing, FLR was trading around $0.023, with modest intraday movement as traders priced in the new on-chain access and the broader Hyperliquid ecosystem developments. Crypto market data sites show FLR hovering near this level with typical 24-hour liquidity across major venues.

The broader Hyperliquid ecosystem has seen a surge of institutional and infrastructure activity recently, including native stablecoin and USDC integrations, which helps explain why teams like Flare prioritized a Hyperliquid listing now. Hyperliquid’s recent expansion work (Hyperbridge / Hyperliquid Bridge, and native USDC rollouts) has increased on-chain liquidity and institutional interest in the venue.

Why Cross-chain Native Listings Matter

LayerZero’s OFT standard is designed to keep a single on-chain supply and unified liquidity across multiple chains. For assets like FLR, that means users can move tokens natively between ecosystems without creating fragmented wrapped copies that dilute liquidity and complicate custody.

For traders, that results in cleaner price discovery; for issuers and builders, it reduces engineering friction when enabling markets in high-performance environments like HyperCore/HyperEVM. The native FLR spot listing on Hyperliquid is a useful milestone for Flare and its community.

It simplifies the user journey (native deposits, permissionless listing), plugs FLR into a high-speed on-chain orderbook, and leans on LayerZero’s OFT + Stargate rails to make omnichain liquidity work in practice. As Hyperliquid continues to onboard native stablecoins and institutional partners, expect more tokens and liquidity to follow this technical pattern, and for traders to increasingly judge assets by how seamlessly they move and trade across chains.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
