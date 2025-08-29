Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

As of today, with U.S. regulation and capital flows evolving in tandem—(the SEC has extended Cboe BZX’s review of the WisdomTree spot XRP fund to 2025-10-24; this month the SEC × Ripple case officially concluded, maintaining a $125 million penalty; the CFTC adopted the Nasdaq market surveillance platform to enhance cross-market, real-time alerts; the Treasury launched an RFC under the GENIUS Act to advance stablecoin implementation; and on Aug 25 U.S. spot BTC ETFs saw ~$219 million in net inflows)—Fleet Asset Management Group (FLAMGP) announces the official launch of Fleet Miner, a mobile cloud-mining platform built on phone-first onboarding, daily settlement, and clean-energy hashrate, enabling users to participate in the hashrate economy anytime, anywhere within a compliant and transparent framework.

FLAMGP Mission

Make hashrate as accessible as electricity. Fleet Miner (under FLAMGP) is committed to mining that is accessible to everyone, sustainable long-term, compliant, and transparent. With a smooth mobile experience, AI-driven efficiency scheduling, and clean-energy hashrate, Fleet Miner sets a new benchmark for service quality and risk control in cloud mining.

Product Highlights

Multi-asset access: Supports BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, TRX, BNB for diversified allocation and risk dispersion.

Mobile-first: iOS/Android unified dashboard; activation → tracking → reinvest/withdrawal in minutes.

Daily settlement: USD-denominated contracts with daily settlement, helping dampen coin-price volatility impacts on cash flow (per platform rules).

Clean energy: Data centers powered by 100% renewables (solar/wind/hydro) with AI optimization of PUE and energy per hash.

24/7 full-stack assurance: Observability → alerts → runbook orchestration for stable uptime and uninterrupted settlements.

Compliance & Security

Compliance: Adheres to BSA-based KYC/AML and OFAC screening; completes FinCEN MSB registration and state MTL/NYDFS BitLicense as applicable; securities/derivatives activities aligned with SEC/CFTC frameworks. (Subject to the platform’s latest disclosures.)

Security: High-grade encryption and layered risk controls with real-time edge/cloud threat protection and tiered safeguards for critical assets.

Four Steps to Start (No Hardware Needed)

Register: Email account opening with basic KYC.

Choose: Match contract term/rate/asset to your needs.

Fund: Activate hashrate with BTC/ETH/XRP/USDT/DOGE, etc.

Start Mining: Instant cloud deployment with zero local ops; the system settles daily with flexible withdraw/reinvest options.

Featured Contract Plans (Examples)

(Please log in to the Fleet Miner platform to view detailed contract information.)

Looking Ahead

Fleet Miner is more than a technical upgrade—it redefines participation. By integrating BTC / ETH / XRP / DOGE (and more) in a single interface, users can diversify portfolios, hedge volatility, and build passive income. Guided by accessibility, compliance, and sustainability, Fleet Miner aims to provide a more stable and transparent cloud-hashrate infrastructure—so anyone, anytime, anywhere can mine.

Get Started

Website: https://fleetmining.com

Email: [email protected]

From holding to operating: with Fleet Miner, unlock the full potential of mobile cloud mining in one tap.

The post Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income appeared first on Blockonomi.